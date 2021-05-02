Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Shares Most Important Life Lesson You’ll Hear This Year

Close friends and family are the most important things in your life. We’ve always known this, but if you were ever in any danger of forgetting it, the global pandemic that wreaked havoc on 2020 (and continues to ravage the globe in 2021) has brought home how real that statement rings.

Not being able to see family and friends for extended periods of time, being locked inside your own home and unable to enjoy outside space is certainly enough to take its toll on anyone, no matter how healthy you believe yourself to be.

With that in mind, it’s nice to see how many prominent figures have taken to the airwaves in recent months to remind us what’s most important in life. We’ve already seen how Chris Hemsworth can be a guiding source of inspiration with regards to making positive affirmations, and even American musician P. Diddy gave us a wholesome “F*ck it” mentality we’d do well to adopt, and now it’s the turn of NBA star Nate Robinson.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former point guard, who can cite the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls on his resume, tells us to “Appreciate the real ones in your life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson)

Effectively saying, “appreciate those who are good to you”, Nate’s message rings true to anyone who finds themselves getting caught up chasing friendships and relationships that will ultimately have no real value on their life, and often neglecting the friendships that should be nurtured instead. In a time when we haven’t been able to maintain friendships as easily as we would have liked, we may have found that some have simply drifted away.

It’s a similar message to “appreciate the little things in your life”, which Young Diggers says is about “focusing our attention on what is pleasurable, nurturing, and sustaining in our lives and away from those events that are annoying, frustrating, or hurtful.”

“It means practising gratitude for those everyday things that are easy to take for granted or miss altogether.”

“Adopting this outlook won’t stop negative events from occurring, but it may help prevent us from over-emphasising their importance in our lives.”

Nate’s post has received plenty of praise and admiration in the comments section, with several users saying “Facts”, and “True that @naterobinson. You’re a real.”

Let it be your inspirational message for the day.

Read Next