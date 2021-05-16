This feature has been produced in partnership with Porsche Australia.

Cars aren’t just a method of getting from A to B. They’re an extension of one’s personality and a canvas upon which you can let your creative passions fly.

That’s something that’s been brought into focus over the last twelve months in particular, as more and more Australians have been investing in performance vehicles in lieu of international travel. Tahiti might look nice this time of year but a stunning German sports car tailored to your exact specifications? That might be even nicer.

Enter Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur: perhaps the most exciting innovation in high-end motoring since Butzi Porsche first penned the 911 back in 1963.