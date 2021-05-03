Roger Federer Relaxes In Switzerland With A Refreshing New Rolex

Shakespeare once wrote “uneasy is the head that wears a crown”, and Dr. Dre once said “you gotta work hard to get it, you gotta work twice as hard to maintain it.” All this is to say that it’s hard being on top – especially when it comes to sports.

Roger Federer has been on top of the tennis world for decades, but it’s not been easy – especially considering the competition he faces from stars like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It’s been especially tough for him lately: the 39-year-old Swiss legend hasn’t had a fantastic 2021, bowing out of the Australian Open as well as a number of ATP Tour events, while only recording a fairly average performance at the Qatar Open.

So it’s only understandable that he’s felt the need to take it a bit easy lately. On a mission to recharge his batteries, The Rog has headed back home in Switzerland to have a bit of R&R – as well as indulge in some of his country’s horological delights, it seems.

Federer shared a photo of himself hanging out with SC Bern coach Severin Lüthi at the ice hockey team’s home stadium in the Swiss capital last week, rocking a new Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ – a refreshing new watch for the tennis champ that’s sure to excite fans.

The ‘Pepsi’ is one of Rolex’s most famous models. Its sugary nickname comes from its blue and red bezel, but this colour combination – the GMT-Master’s original colour scheme – was actually inspired by now-defunct airline Pan Am’s livery.

It’s a rare and coveted watch, but we doubt Federer has that much trouble getting his hands on it. Being a Rolex ambassador means Roger has the pick of the litter when it comes to Rolexes. He’s previously worn a GMT-Master ‘Batman’ so it seems only natural that he’d want to add the other incredibly popular colour combination to his collection.

Roger’s Rolex heat doesn’t stop there, either. Late in March he was also spotted with an even rarer, arguably even more iconic model: a Cosmograph Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ he had on his wrist whilst taking in the sights at the Val de Bagnes in Canton Valais.

Rare watches, even rarer views… Must be nice being Swiss.

It seems Federer isn’t just in Switzerland to holiday, either. After bowing out of so many tournaments this year, it seems he’s been saving his 2021 return for the Geneva Open, which will run from the 15th to the 22nd of May.

It won’t be plain sailing for The Rog, however. There are some seriously formidable players set to compete in Geneva, including Australia’s very own Alex de Minaur and German wunderkind Alexander Zverev.

Viel Glück, Federer.

