Crazy Australian Bastard Turns 70s Mercedes-Benz Sedan Into Fair Dinkum Ute

Mercedes-Benz are well-known for making capable commercial vehicles like vans and Unimogs as well as high-end luxury cars, but utes have been something sorely missing from their Australian offerings.

Of course, they did offer the X-Class for a few years between 2017 and 2020 – but that was just a glorified Nissan Navara, and it sold remarkably badly (not only in Australia but globally). Besides, it wasn’t a ute, it was more of a truck. For real automotive purists, a ute is a small, car-based vehicle, not some jacked-up brodozer.

Thankfully, one enterprising Northern Territorian has made every Aussie’s dream of a fair dinkum Mercedes ute come true. During a casual dig through Australia’s Facebook buy/sell/swap groups, we were delighted to come across this 1974 W114 for sale in Palmerston that’s been elaborately modified into a proper ute that wouldn’t look out of place in a lineup with old Holden One Tonners and Ford Falcons.

Forget shrimp: we’ll slip an extra bratwurst on the barbie for you.

The W114 was a front-engined, rear-wheel drive executive car produced from 1968 to 1976, preceding the legendary W123 and the ancestor of what would become known as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class line. The W114 (and its slightly less powerful but otherwise identical sibling, the W115) was an incredibly successful vehicle, with Daimler-Benz making almost 2 million of the things over those eight years of production.

While the car was available as both a coupe or a sedan, this example probably started life as the latter. Gone are the rear two seats and in place is a small but no doubt useful ute tray, complete with a roll-over bar and heavy-duty bed liner.

Under the bonnet is the original carburetted M110 straight-six engine with what appears to be an aftermarket air intake. Back in the day, these made around 107-118kW, but with this example’s extreme weight loss thanks to the ute conversion, it might be making a little more than that – assuming not too many horses have escaped that engine since the 70s…

RELATED: Million Dollar Ute Sale Suggests Bogan Car Mania Not Slowing Down Any Time Soon

The seller claims it’s “fully engineering and complianced” and “presents beautifully with cold factory aircon and mags” – although if it was up to us, we’d swap out those modern-looking mags for some classic steelies we could throw a Mercedes diamond dog-dish hubcap over.

They’re asking $16,500 for the thing, which all things considered is an absolute bargain. It would have cost thousands to turn this thing into a ute – money well spent in our opinion; the quality of the conversion is impressive – and you’d probably expect to pay that much for a nice W114/115 anyway.

Besides, can you really put a price on something as novel as a vintage Merc ute?

You can find this bad boy on Facebook if you’re interested.

Read Next