Breitling’s New ‘Pastel Paradise’ Watch Collection Is Quietly Brilliant

Sometimes women get the short end of the stick when it comes to luxury watches.

Many of the world’s most iconic timepieces don’t come in women’s sizes – take the Rolex Submariner or Daytona. Many women’s ranges, too, are rather unimaginative: shrink the watch, throw some jewels at it, and Bob’s your uncle. Boring.

Breitling’s latest collection, however, does a bit more than that – and actually, is so cool that we can even see men ditching their prejudices against wearing women’s watches for it.

The Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise Capsule Collection (try saying that five times fast out loud) sees the Swiss brand’s handsome retro dive watch decked out in a variety of very summery pastel colours that immediately evoke a day at the beach – perfect for such an ocean-focused timepiece.

The summer white, aquamarine, mint green, and iced latte references all feature tone-on-tone dials, bezels, and straps. The collection also includes a ‘rainbow tangerine’ reference with multicoloured indices, which is particularly unique. All feature Breitling’s new quick-exchange strap system, which lets you easily swap out their luxe Saffiano calfskin leather straps, which also come in lemon and raspberry sorbet. Tutti frutti.

But the most surprising thing is the size of these new Superoceans: 38mm. That’s on the larger end for a women’s watch, but a pretty standard size for men. (The Superocean Heritage ’57 collection is already known for featuring a wide variety of case sizes. You can even get one in 47mm – huge!)

It’s a really interesting prospect and a bit of a masterstroke from Breitling. Men might scoff at wearing a 32mm colourful watch that might be more conspicuously ‘feminine’, but 38mm? That’s no big deal. It’s yet another eclectic and innovative move from Breitling’s maverick new CEO, Georges Kern.

It seems pastel colours for high-end watches is becoming somewhat of a trend. Last year, Hublot made a splash with its Big Bang ‘Millennial Pink’ Lapo Elkann collaboration, as did Rolex with its revival of colourful ‘Stella’ dials for the Oyster Perpetual collection.

Is this Breitling collection adding fuel to that fire? We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, find out more about the Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise Capsule Collection at Breitling’s online boutique here.

