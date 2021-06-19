The Brutal Truth About Motivation Every Young Person Should Know

In this world of LinkedIn buzzwords and outrageously persistent Facebook advertisements (you know, where the greasy guy with glasses shows you first his garage full of Lamborghinis, then his bookshelf), it’s easy to become cynical about the self-help industry.

But the truth is that – though there’s no online course that can do the hard work for you – making intelligent incremental changes to your life can add up to some incredible exponential results (with the keyword here being: ‘intelligent’).

DMARGE spoke to award-winning journalist turned media entrepreneur (and co-founder of PHHNIX) Georgia Rickard earlier this year. Georgia shared a technique one can use to dominate a stressful day, and which can help you improve your life performance over time, by giving you more energy and helping you make better decisions.

That proved so successful we’ve been hunting for more advice to add to our repertoire. Enter: the latest gem, courtesy of seven-time World Champion surfer Layne Beachley. For those not in the know, Layne, who, hails from Manly, Sydney, is widely regarded as the most successful female surfer in history.

Layne took to LinkedIn on Tuesday the 8th of June to share an often-overlooked insight in the world of self-improvement.

“Motivation is not reliable,” Beachley wrote on the professional networking platform.

“Motivation operates on the assumption that we need to feel a certain way if we want to accomplish great things.”

“A lot of people believe that, if you don’t feel motivated, you simply can not complete a task to the best of your ability – so we don’t even try.”

“We may attempt to motivate ourselves by drinking coffee, looking at vision boards but motivation may not come.”

“Unlike motivation, discipline is entirely within our control. It’s not always the most ‘sexy’ thing, but it is insanely rewarding. More importantly, it puts into motion a productivity cycle.”

“If we wait for motivation, it may never come. By choosing discipline, we give ourselves the power to create results of our own.”

“Discipline thrives on honesty and authenticity. With discipline, you can allow yourself to dislike a task, and commit to doing it anyway.”

There’s your Sunday dose of inspiration, served searing.

Learn more about how you can bio-hack your way to success below, or check out our Money and Mental Health verticals for our full gamut of advice.

