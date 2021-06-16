This article was produced in partnership with Castlery.
With The Year That Was both forcing us to spend more time at home (and proving we can stay there to work) there has quite literally never been a better time to invest more wisely in your home furnishings. No longer should we resort to cheap, convenient pieces but instead, we should be more considerate of the furniture we place in our home.
It would be fair to assume, however, that furniture that exhibits longevity, quality, timeless design and exceptional comfort will come at a price. With Castlery furniture, you can expect these features guaranteed, but without the sky-high prices demanded by other designer furniture brands.
Having been founded in 2013, Castlery knows what goes into designing and producing great furniture. With in-house designers dreaming up pieces that cater to the living room, dining room, bedroom and all manner of storage options, the brand is one you can’t pass up when you’re thinking about redecorating your home.
Focusing on the living room in particular, so often the heart of the home for many, Castlery has five new sofa collections that reflect the best, most exciting design trends seen in 2021, and are simply perfect for winter nights at home. And right now, you can save up to $500 off as part of Castlery’s End of Financial Year Sale.
Whether you’re a loyal fan of Castlery or you’re new to the brand, it’s important to be brought up to speed with regards to what has made it such a well-loved furniture designer. The answer is the Adams sofa collection. One of the standout best-sellers, the Adams is now available in three new colours, all of which have come as a result of customer feedback and demand.
The Pearl Beige, Indigo Blue and Jet Black Velvet fabric options will all slot perfectly into any tastefully designed contemporary home. The collection includes a three-seater, two-seater, armchair and matching ottoman, or is available as a variety of sectional configurations. The Adams can also be specced with black, brass or silver metallic legs, highlighting how you can integrate quality, premium pieces into your home, without the high price tag.
Furthering that ethic is the Pebble collection, now available in Ivory White, Ocean Blue and Shadow Grey colours, as well as with brass caps on its matte black legs to give some extra sparkle, it’s a collection for those who love to settle down for a night of movies. With high back cushions and exceptional seating depth, the Pebble is a sofa you won’t want to remove yourself from.
Does your home have more of a boho flair to it? Then it needs the Owen sofa collection. With curves in all the right places, the Owen can be specified in various forms, including with a chaise section for truly luxurious lounging. The fact that the Owen’s cushions are filled with pocket springs to ensure they never lose shape is yet more evidence Castlery is a brand you need to know, not only for the quality you receive, but for the thought and care that goes into its versatile designs.
No apartment or home is complete without a statement sofa, and the Madison is just that. Guaranteed to be a focal point of any living room, the Madison serves up all the conveniences of a modern sofa, but with a hint of retro charm. Available in either velvet or polyester fabrics and with spring coil seating for comfort and durability – as well as some exceptional colours including Aquamarine – the Madison is a lounge that will have you falling in love at first sight.
Rounding out Castlery’s new sofa collections for 2021 is the Isaac, which is a sofa for socialites who live to entertain and homebodies to stretch out. A modular sofa, the Isaac can quickly and easily be switched to various configurations, including having the ability to transform from a left to right chaise design. Modern and minimal, the Isaac is a dependable sofa that will nestle in nicely in any home.
With Castlery’s End of Financial Year Sale running from June 1st to July 31st 2021, why wait to spruce up your home with a brand new sofa that will last you a lifetime. Right now, you can save $100 off any $1200 spend, $200 off a $2000 spend or $500 off a $4000 spend.
Shop Castlery’s new sofa collections and check out now for additional savings from their EOFY sale.