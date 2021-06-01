Lil Nas X Gets Scotland Hot Under The Collar With Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Lil Nas X has, in a very short amount of time, become one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century.

Catapulted into international stardom thanks to the runaway success of his 2019 single Old Town Road – which spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the longest-running number-one song since the chart debuted – the 22-year-old rapper, singer/songwriter and media personality (real name Montero Lamar Hill) defied being a one-hit-wonder and has gone on to release a slew of other hit singles, while also breaking boundaries as one of the few openly gay rappers active in music today.

He’s also shaping up to be a truly impressive style icon.

Just take this outfit he wore on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. White blazer, no shirt, black patent leather Dr Martens platform boots and a fiery red tartan kilt – it’s both incredibly iconoclastic yet bizarrely dapper, and demonstrates that he’s definitely someone you should be having your eye on style-wise.

While you’d think that such an unconventional use of Scotland’s most iconic fashion garment would ruffle some feathers, it seems as if his Scottish fans were surprised in a positive way.

“[You’ve got the] Scottish stamp of approval,” hip-hop producer John Cunningham quipped, with another commenter jumping in to say “from a fellow Scot you’re rocking that kilt”. There’s consistently been love for the outfit on social media, although many Americans seem to think it’s just a skirt…

Dating back to the 16th century, the kilt forms part of the traditional dress of Gaelic men and boys in the Scottish Highlands. It’s perhaps the most iconic piece of Celtic/Scottish fashion and indeed culture known worldwide. Often considered rather kitschy (or as just a ‘skirt for men’ by less enlightened folk), kilts are actually a rather versatile and practical clothing item.

You still need to be rather confident to pull one off in public – but Lil Nas is nothing but not confident. Hats off to you, cowboy.

