It’s Men’s Health Week in Australia and what better time to look at the country’s most popular men’s hair cuts for 2021. Rather than pull these cuts out of a hat, we’ve reached out to some of Australia’s most respected barbers to see what men are asking for.

No longer are men expected to don short hairstyles, as anything from a buzz cut to luscious locks that fall well below the shoulders are all commonplace in modern society. Australian men, in particular, could be seen to be in a world of their own when it comes to interesting and unique hairstyles, with the mullet – and even the dreaded skullet – being hairstyles that have been exported to other countries.

We’re also a nation that loves to remain on-trend as much as possible, keeping up with the latest looks to ensure we’re never “so last season.” It’s with this in mind that DMARGE reached out to some of the country’s top barbershops to find out what the most popular haircuts for Australian men are in 2021.

#1 Skin Fade Crop

Trent Pridmore, Founder & CEO of The Emporium Barber, which has three shops in Brisbane and one in Bondi Beach, has noticed some slightly differing trends from his customers. One of the most popular men’s haircuts he’s seen is the skin fade crop, a wholly modern haircut if ever there was one.

The skin faded crop, as the name suggests, is one that exposes a fair amount of skin on the side of the head, with just a short hairstyle – the crop – on top of the head. If you want to imitate this cut yourself, Trent says to as “for a skin fade as short as you can go on the sides, blended up into a 1, and with a textured crop on the top.”

And as we all know, we can never fully recreate the look the barber gives us when we’re at home, but to get as close as possible, Trent says to apply “a matte clay type product to towel-dried hair and just work it with your hands until you’re happy with the result.”

“In dry hair (you’ll probably need a hairdryer) use a texture powder and again, work with your hands until you’re happy.”

#2 The Gentleman’s Cut

A slick, suave haircut, the Gentleman’s Cut, as it is known, is one we suspect many inner-city workers will likely want to adopt for its sophistication yet stylish nature, which can carry you from boardroom to bar.

For this cut, Trent says to ask for a “fade from a 1 on the back and sides, blended up into a side part. Push it up and to the back and side on the top.”

“We like to taper the hairlines [in the shop] rather than leaving boxy, heavy lines so they grow out more naturally.”

“To style at home, use a matte cream of pomade on towel dried hair and comb it into your desired place.”

#3 Slicked Back

Another hairstyle favoured by young professionals is the slick back. A high shine hairstyle, it too has its place in the corporate workspace as well as in more casual settings. You’ll need some good hair length to achieve a truly successful slick back hairstyle, so make sure you have the patience to grow it out if it’s one that’s new to you.

When at the barbershop, Trent says to ask for “short back and sides and pushed back on the top.” And to style at home, apply your favourite pomade to towel dried hair and comb into place, but for a more natural look, use your fingers instead.

#4 Classic Scissor Cut

They’re called classic for a reason. A scissor cut is oh so timeless as it requires the barber to go back to the basics, before hair clippers were invented, and to simply wield a pair of scissors to work their magic.

Trent adds a classic scissor cut is “similar to the gentleman’s cut, but is kept a bit longer and one that uses scissors for a longer and more textured look that appears more natural and softer. Tapering the hairlines here definitely makes a difference for the better.”

“To style at home, apply a grooming cream to towel-dried hair, or you can first apply a texture spray, lightly dry your hair and then apply the cream. Then simply style with your hands until you’re happy with the result.”

Nathan Jancuaskas, founder of Men’s Biz adds he and his team have also noticed “a lot more emphasis on scissor work rather than just skin fades”, with some classic short hairstyles proving particularly popular, including “French crops and Caesar cuts.”

#5 Mohawk Mullet

Lastly, this is Australia after all, so it should come as no surprise that a mullet features on a list of most popular haircuts. For Trent and his team, he says “we like trying to keep them a bit more high class rather than full bogan, so ask for a 4/5 on the top and sides, with a tight burst fade on the sides.”

“For a tidier look, ask for the back to tapered out.”

As for styling, Trent asks us, “does this really matter for the mullet aficionado?”

“In all seriousness, if you’re seeing your mum for a Sunday roast then use some texture powder in dry hair and style using your hands so it at least looks like you’ve made an effort.”

Nathan adds Men’s Biz has also been “seeing a preference for longer styles with guys coming out of lockdown or not being able to get haircuts the last year, and taking advantage of the extra length.

These longer haircuts include “mullet-inspired looks, curtain haircuts, faux hawks, pompadours and quiffs.”

