‘Toughest G-Wagen Ever’ Goes Up For Sale In Sydney…& It’s Incredible

Here at DMARGE, we love a G-Class (or, as the kids call them G-Wagens). Mercedes-Benz’s iconic, tough-as-nails 4×4 is an automotive icon – and an enduring one, especially considering it’s barely changed in the four decades or so that it’s been in production.

We love G-Wagens of all forms. From the rapper-spec Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet to the classic two-door G 230 and of course, proper mil-spec G-Classes – all G-Wagens are equally valid in our eyes.

Actually, that’s not true. Because we’ve stumbled across a mint example of what’s easily the purest G-Wagen ever: this 2018 G 300 CDi Professional. Short of enlisting in the Australian Army and specialising as a driver, this is the toughest and most legit 4×4 you can hope to drive (or indeed own) as a civilian. This ain’t no Toorak tractor.

“The 2018 Mercedes-Benz G 300 Professional is a stripped out civilian version of the G-Wagens supplied to the ADF, a back-to-basics vehicle in the best possible way and a last hurrah before its replacement arrived,” Sydney-based dealer Classic Throttle Shop explains.

This tough off-roader stands out like a sore thumb among the rest of Classic Throttle Shop’s inventory, which mostly consists of vintage exotic sports cars.

“As standard, the G Professional includes a bull bar, snorkel, fog lights and black-painted 16-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres. And, befitting its workhorse job description, the vehicles comes a water drain plug in the floor (there are rubber mats in lieu of carpeting) so you can hose out the cabin after a cross-Simpson dash. The interior is barebones too [as] unlike the mainstream versions of the G, the Professional wagon has a four-seat layout with walk-through access to the luggage compartment.”

RELATED: Crazy Australian Bastard Turns 70s Mercedes-Benz Sedan Into Fair Dinkum Ute

“In keeping with the Professional’s intended purpose is a 96-litre fuel tank, two 12-volt batteries, tyre-pressure warning system, dirty air-filter warning, brake pad wear indicator for the front axle brake, headlight and indicator stone guards, and radiator and oil sump shields…. [Other features include a] walk-on bonnet, electric door mirrors, roof rack, heat-insulated and tinted glass behind the B-pillar, side running boards, towbar, a headlight cleaning system, heated leather seats and a radio/CD player.”

Those last two features are perhaps the only touches of luxury this beast bestows upon its driver… Oh, and unlike most G-Wagens you’d see on the street in Australia (which are usually AMG models with forced-induction petrol V8s or V12s), the G 300 Professional is powered by a much more humble 3.0L turbo diesel V6 good for around 135kW and 400Nm of torque. It’s a bit more practical.

It’s very much the definition of less is more – especially when it comes to its asking price; a rather hefty $144,995. Sure, that’s a lot cheaper than a new G-Class, prices for which start at $233,900, but a new one has significantly more creature comforts than this bad boy. But that’s besides the point, isn’t it?

As Classic Throttle Shop puts it, “it’s a slice of history, and you’d have a bonafide collector’s item on your hands as a significantly overhauled G-Wagen (rumoured to gain independent front suspension) is due to debut next year.” They conclude:

“A 4×4 that harks back to the ‘good old days’ when Land Rovers and 40 Series Land Cruisers didn’t need a track, just a compass bearing – this last of, best of and mint condition G 300 Professional is a very savvy choice.”

The real question is this: would you store it, or use it to its full capacity for some proper 4x4ing? We know what we’d do…

Check it out online here or at its Carsales listing.

Read Next