Simple Change To Australian Men’s Lives Could Have Huge Mental Health Benefits

The following article was produced in partnership with Myer.

The stereotypical Australian man is tough, stoic and rugged. A hunter, not a gatherer; a bloke’s bloke with a devil-may-care attitude; someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty. These stereotypes, however, are beyond outdated.

This week is Men’s Health Week and we’re asking Australian men to look beyond those stereotypes and start taking better care of themselves.

A Closer Look At Men’s Health In Australia

Celebrated around the world, Men’s Health Week seeks to put an emphasis on not just the mental health of men, but their general health as a whole. It’s easy to dismiss things like Men’s Health Week, but it’s not something we should take lightly.

Indeed, that’s the core of the issue. Many men are still reluctant to look after themselves or talk about men’s health out of a fear of not being considered ‘manly’. But it’s exactly this macho culture we often find ourselves engaging with that really does a number on our health.

On average, one in eight men will experience depression and one in five men will experience anxiety at some stage of their lives, according to BeyondBlue. Furthermore, men make up an average seven out of every nine suicides every single day in Australia. It’s the leading cause of male deaths in this country, more than double the road toll. It’s something we need to take more seriously.

The subject of men’s mental health may finally be receiving more attention, but there is still much work to be done. Men continue to believe they can’t show emotion, and if they do, they’re told to ‘man up’. And this is despite the well-known saying ‘real men cry’. It’s time we start practising what we preach.

The same goes for our general health, too. Just as we men bottle things up when it comes to our mental health, we also tend to ignore our general health too. But again, men are at particular risk of many different health issues: 64.8% of skin cancer deaths in 2020 were men, 66.5% of deaths caused by liver disease were men and 58.9% of deaths caused by lung cancer were also male.

This all sounds grim, but the reality is that it doesn’t take much to improve both your general and mental health – and you can do both at the same time. Having a strong, consistent daily grooming routine, for example, isn’t just great for keeping you looking good, but it’s also incredibly valuable when it comes to feeling good.

Myer; Helping Men Look Their Best For The Better

Myer, Australia’s favourite retailer for a variety of menswear and grooming products, is helping to lead the charge against dated male stereotypes, particularly those around grooming and personal maintenance.

Beauty is still very much an industry associated with women, with men worried that if they’re seen spending too much time thinking about beauty or grooming products, that they’re somehow less of a man.

Change is happening, as the men’s skincare market is growing at around 10 per cent each year. It’s certainly positive, but this figure needs to increase and more men need to be exposed to, and educated on, the benefits of investing in quality beauty products.

No matter how tough the facade one presents to the world, all men have different skin types with different needs: sensitive, oily, dry… Looking after your specific skin type is imperative and Myer’s collection of stocked brands for men – including the likes of Lab Series, Kiehl’s, Aēsop, Hunter Lab and Clinique – offer some of the finest body washes, moisturisers, facial cleansers and more, all with the collective goal of helping men look and feel better in their body.

When Comes To Self Care, Convenience Is Key

Products from the mentioned above brands are all formulated specifically for men. Not just in terms of skin type, but for convenience too.

Men don’t feel the need to spend hours in the shower each morning. We like the process to be as quick and efficient as possible. Myer’s carefully curated collection of men’s beauty and grooming products all offer convenience in a bottle, being quickly absorbed by the skin and without leaving a sticky residue.

Most important of all, they’re designed to perform, and after just a few uses you’ll soon wonder how you ever managed to live without them.

The same can be said of fragrance. While women will likely have their own virtual perfume shop at home, men will more than likely have one or two fragrances. If they do decide to change up their everyday smell, they’d rather their partner go out and buy it for them than be seen shopping for the latest fragrances themselves.

But why? The vast majority of men do apply cologne on a daily basis, so we shouldn’t feel embarrassed to go shopping for a bottle of something new. Just the simple ritual of applying a cologne each day can help change a man’s approach to the world. Smell good, feel good.

With such a wide range of choice on offer too, with Myer stocking leading name brands including Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne, Chanel, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, you don’t even need to think about walking from store to store to find something new. Everything you need is under one roof.

It’s no secret why Myer is shining the spotlight on Men’s Health Week. Not only does it stock a huge range of products dedicated to male beauty and grooming, but it is a business that cares strongly about its customers, wanting to give them the best possible in-store and online experiences and helping them to find the products that perfectly align with their lifestyle.

Men’s health doesn’t have to be complicated – invest in a strong routine with quality habits and products, and you can make sure you’re always in tip-top shape.