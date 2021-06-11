P. Diddy Angers Vegans Everywhere With Gold Rolex & Shirt Combination

Sean Combs, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, or simply Diddy, is a man of many talents (and names). The 51-year-old rapper and record producer is one of the most successful businessmen in the entire music industry, with a real knack for finding talent – having crafted the careers of stars such as The Notorious B.I.G, Lil’ Kim, Janelle Monáe and Machine Gun Kelly just to name a few.

On top of this, he’s been one of the most enduring celebrity style icons of the last three decades. From exceptionally crisp tailored suits to outrageous mink coats paired with kilos of bling, the man’s sartorial oeuvre is almost as expansive as his discography. Whether it’s with his music or his fashion choices, he’s not afraid to experiment or ruffle some feathers.

Now the rapper’s (probably) got vegans hot under the collar – and himself, quite literally – stepping out in the middle of a steamy New York summer in a bright gold leather short sleeve shirt from Nanushka. Naturally, it matches with his gold Rolex Datejust and Nike Daybreak sneakers, but he’s also contrasted the lairy shirt with some white Homme Plissé Issey Miyake pleated trousers.

It’s a bizarre look that we can’t quite picture anyone else but P. Diddy pulling off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype)

As one fan put it on Instagram, “[I] would love to style him. I feel like he has the confidence to pull off whatever.”

Leather shirts have long had a sleazy reputation – and, on a practical level, aren’t the best choice for warm weather thanks to their lack of breathability – but as this Wall Street Journal article relates, there’s a case to be made for their revival:

“Yes, they’re associated with nightclub lotharios drenched in Kouros cologne, but in their latest, more supple iterations, leather shirts are becoming rightful heirs to the beloved leather jacket. Just as that tough topper transcended its biker roots, evolving into a sophisticated choice for smooth celebs and NPR dads alike, leather shirts have been elevated and made more wearable by established menswear designers.”

Maybe the leather shirt will be the summer shirt trend of 2021? That might be bad news for public transport commuters (and animals, if you’re of the PETA persuasion), but good news for deodorant brands.

