Rado’s Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Is The Perfect Watch For The Outdoors

This feature has been produced in partnership with Rado.

Rado’s Captain Cook has always been a groundbreaking timepiece. First introduced in 1962, it was one of the first modern dive watches on the market: masculine, capable and distinct thanks to its inwards-sloping bezel and ultra-legible design, the Captain Cook is an underrated horological icon.

Rado as a brand, too, has always been rather forward-thinking. Known as the ‘Master of Materials’, Rado specialises in high-tech material innovations, particularly ceramics. Scratch-resistant, durable and beautiful whilst also being comfortable and lightweight, Rado’s focus on ceramics makes them stand out amongst the pack when it comes to high-end timepieces.

Now, for the first time, these two innovations come together on the same timepiece. New in 2021, the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is the ultimate distillation of Rado as a brand, and a genuinely exciting new timepiece that elevates the hardy tool watch both on a technical as well as an aesthetic level.