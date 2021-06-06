Rado’s Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Is The Perfect Watch For The Outdoors

This feature has been produced in partnership with Rado.
Rado’s Captain Cook has always been a groundbreaking timepiece. First introduced in 1962, it was one of the first modern dive watches on the market: masculine, capable and distinct thanks to its inwards-sloping bezel and ultra-legible design, the Captain Cook is an underrated horological icon.
Rado as a brand, too, has always been rather forward-thinking. Known as the ‘Master of Materials’, Rado specialises in high-tech material innovations, particularly ceramics. Scratch-resistant, durable and beautiful whilst also being comfortable and lightweight, Rado’s focus on ceramics makes them stand out amongst the pack when it comes to high-end timepieces.
Now, for the first time, these two innovations come together on the same timepiece. New in 2021, the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is the ultimate distillation of Rado as a brand, and a genuinely exciting new timepiece that elevates the hardy tool watch both on a technical as well as an aesthetic level.
Let’s start with the obvious: the case. Since the Captain Cook was revived back in 2017, virtually all models have featured a ceramic bezel. The Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic goes even further, with the timepiece’s case now also crafted out of an innovative high-tech ceramic monobloc.
Another first for the timepiece is its case size, weighing in at an eminently wearable 43mm. Previous models have been 42mm or smaller, with the upsize a result of the ceramic construction of the case. Despite its larger size, it actually weighs less than its steel or bronze siblings – whilst also being warmer to the touch and more comfortable to wear thanks to that brilliant ceramic.
But the coolest aspect of the timepiece is actually its dial, which is made from a smoked sapphire crystal, a design choice carried over to its transparent caseback, too. It’s a truly distinct look that maintains the Captain Cook’s legendary legibility whilst also giving you a sneak peak at the immaculate Rado calibre R734 that powers the beast.
Speaking of the movement, it blesses this timepiece with a rather impressive 80hr power reserve and is water-resistant to 300m. It’s also the first Rado movement to utilise a Nivachron balance spring: a titanium-based alloy that not only has remarkable anti-magnetic properties, but is also extremely resistant to fluctuations in temperature as well as impacts – perfect for a tool watch like this one.
Rado’s cooked up (pun intended) four varieties of the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic: two black on black models with stainless steel highlights, either with a matching ceramic bracelet or rubber strap; another black on black model, this time with contrasting rose gold coloured PVD highlights; and a highly distinct ‘plasma’ ceramic model with a blue bezel.
Regardless of which model you opt for, you’ll no doubt be impressed by the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic’s lightness, wearer comfort, stunning looks and impressive capability – both now and well into the future. A truly exciting model, the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is Rado’s DNA at its fullest: a tough yet beautiful timepiece for a man of taste.