TAG Heuer’s New Aquaracer Might Just Be 2021’s Most Exciting Diver’s Watch

The following article was produced in partnership with TAG Heuer.

Action is in TAG Heuer’s DNA. The 161-year-old Swiss watch manufacturer’s history and character is closely intertwined with that of modern sports: golf, tennis, Formula One… TAG Heuer stands out among its competitors as a particularly sporty brand.

Of course, no luxury watch brand worth its salt would be without a diver’s watch, and TAG Heuer’s is a beauty: the ultra-capable Aquaracer.

The Aquaracer’s legacy began with the Heuer ref. 844, a divers’ watch released in 1978 that inarguably set the standard for reliable diver’s watches and was adopted by professional and recreational divers all over the world. Now, in 2021, the Aquaracer has received one of its most significant updates yet: refining the formula set by the revolutionary ref. 844 while further pushing the boundaries of high-end watchmaking to produce a thoroughly modern, luxurious yet sporty piece of wrist candy.