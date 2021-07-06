Cartier’s Iconoclastic Pasha De Cartier Is The Ultimate Statement Watch

The following article was produced in partnership with Cartier.
Founded by Louis Cartier in Paris in 1847, Cartier has long been regarded as one of most prestigious and imaginative luxury brands in the world.
Most people know them for their jewellery, but they are also purveyors of some of the most iconic watches of all time – indeed, Cartier brought the world’s very first wristwatch to market, the groundbreaking Santos de Cartier, in 1911.
Cartier’s back catalogue is a veritable hit list of horological superstars – from icons like the Tank and Tonneau to iconoclastic designs like the Crash and Cloche de Cartier – but one of their most distinct and innovative has to be the Pasha de Cartier.
First introduced in 1943, it was in the 1980s that the Pasha became the phenomenon that it is today. Its neoclassical flourishes, ‘square in circle’ design and bold presence on the wrist make it an icon of that era, and one of the most unique watches Cartier (or any high-end watchmaker) has ever created.
Now, in 2021, the Pasha de Cartier makes its triumphant return: just as bold and unequivocal, but with a wide variety of subtle tweaks that make it more exceptional than ever.
On a technical level, it features a new automatic in-house movement, designed at the Cartier manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, as well as an innovative new quick-switching strap system, which makes personalisation a breeze.
There’s subtle aesthetic tweaks, too: a redesigned crown, which is protected by the Pasha’s iconic spinel or sapphire-set crown cover. Swinging back the crown cover also reveals a hidden engraving – the initials LC, for Louis Cartier – a fun little secret that speaks to the playful nature of the watch.
The Pasha de Cartier Collection encompasses a wide variety of takes on the unmistakable design. Different metals, different bracelets, jewels and even an eye-catching chronograph model – variations on a powerful and distinct theme.
In short, the Pasha de Cartier is a watch for tastemakers; for extroverts; for the young at heart. The real genius of the watch is how it both oozes old-world charm and elegance whilst simultaneously feeling radical and fresh.
The term ‘statement piece’ gets thrown around a lot in the watch world but it’s an appellation that the Pasha de Cartier deserves more than most. It’s truly individual and different – the ultimate style statement for the forward-thinking watch fan.
As for the next chapter in the Pasha’s story? That’s one for you to write…