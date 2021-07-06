Cartier’s Iconoclastic Pasha De Cartier Is The Ultimate Statement Watch

The following article was produced in partnership with Cartier.

Founded by Louis Cartier in Paris in 1847, Cartier has long been regarded as one of most prestigious and imaginative luxury brands in the world.

Most people know them for their jewellery, but they are also purveyors of some of the most iconic watches of all time – indeed, Cartier brought the world’s very first wristwatch to market, the groundbreaking Santos de Cartier, in 1911.

Cartier’s back catalogue is a veritable hit list of horological superstars – from icons like the Tank and Tonneau to iconoclastic designs like the Crash and Cloche de Cartier – but one of their most distinct and innovative has to be the Pasha de Cartier.

First introduced in 1943, it was in the 1980s that the Pasha became the phenomenon that it is today. Its neoclassical flourishes, ‘square in circle’ design and bold presence on the wrist make it an icon of that era, and one of the most unique watches Cartier (or any high-end watchmaker) has ever created.

Now, in 2021, the Pasha de Cartier makes its triumphant return: just as bold and unequivocal, but with a wide variety of subtle tweaks that make it more exceptional than ever.