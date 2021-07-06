Dan Bilzerian’s Insane Car Collection Could Fund A Rogue Nation

Dan Bilzerian might just be the most divisive man on the internet.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, amateur poker player and social media influencer is a sort of modern-day Hugh Hefner. Virtually every image he shares online sees him posing with dozens of women, or riches, or both. He’s tacky as hell – arguably even a self-parody – but people love it. He has over 32.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

While it’s not clear how he makes all of his money (some people say he’s just banking on his daddy’s money), it is clear to see how he spends it. He’s got a particular passion for high-end automobiles, and while he certainly likes renting expensive cars, he also owns a few.

Take this sneak peek of his garage he shared on his Instagram Story yesterday. Pride of place is his 1967 AC Shelby Cobra, but he also shows off a new purchase – a Bentley Continental – as two luxury SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Cadillac Escalade. Seems the vapes and vodka are selling well, then.

While his Cobra has been polished to within an inch of its life, he seems to be doing a bit of a Post Malone move with his other cars, getting them all with a white paint job. We admire the consistency…

Bilzerian also seems to have a passion for niche off-roaders, too. No, we’re not talking about his 1970 Toyota FJ Land Cruiser or his Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 (although they’re pretty cool) – he also has a neat collection of buggies, including a Polaris RZR 900, Jimco Buggy and this Can-Am Maverick 1000R he took for a spin with MMA fighters Donald Cerrone and TJ Dillashaw.

All this is to say that life isn’t fair. One thing’s for sure, he doesn’t care what you think – this is a man who freely admits to using steroids and has built an empire out of posing with bikini models. Water off a duck’s back.

It’s about to get even less fair. His long-anticipated book, titled The Setup, is apparently near completion. With the royalties, he might be able to buy himself even more excessive motors…

