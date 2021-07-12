Dan Bilzerian’s Aggressive New Haircut Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

Dan Bilzerian has made a name for himself for being a caricature of 21st-century masculinity. Of being muscly, rich, testosterone-fuelled, and constantly covered in admirers. Though many argue his affection is bought and that deep down his life must be an empty, superficial husk (because, let’s be honest, as a critic the alternative would be unbearable), the man simply doesn’t give a f*ck.

Despite the crazy antics he shares almost daily, and despite the over the top lifestyle he has led for many years, his haircut has never matched it. Up until recently, Bilzerian has almost exclusively been seen rocking a conservative short back and sides.

That changed yesterday.

On Sunday Bilzerian took to Instagram to show off a brand new haircut which puts the aggressive trims we’ve seen from the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Justin Bieber over the last lockdown littered year and a half to shame.

The photo is taken in a car. The car could be headed anywhere (though given he recently posted a story of the McGregor vs. Poirier fight, it may well have been in Las Vegas) and shows Bilzerian rocking a – as he calls it – “white trash” Mohawk, shaggy on top and the sides, but with the sides shaved.

The new haircut inspired an avalanche of fawning comments on Instagram from followers and other influencer-aspirants like: “What an incredible picture” and “Your hair.”

“Good to have you back,” wrote another.

The 40-year-old professional gambler and “Instagram playboy” also recently claimed he had finished his autobiography (though this isn’t the first time he has claimed to have finished it), after an uncharacteristic period of social media inactivity.

He has talked about finishing the book on both Twitter and Instagram previously.

I finished my book, 360 pages in 57 days. It took me 15 hours a day with one day off. I only smoked weed 3 times and I went 10 days without sex. — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) May 26, 2020

When it eventually gets released he claims he will “spill the tea” on everything from his time with the navy SEALS to his father being sentenced to jail under Rudy Giuliani’s stint as US Attorney to being bullied as a kid.

Bilzerian is not alone in opting for an extreme haircut in 2021. Though his appears to be a spontaneous summer choice, many men all over the world have been inspired to get a low maintenance (or hard reset) haircut this year in light of the pandemic and its various lockdowns (and the work from home revolution).

On the other side of the coin, some are taking this chance to grow out their long luscious locks.

Maybe that’s next up on Bilzerian’s agenda? Or perhaps he will see the light and go for the classic Australian version of the cut – the iconic Skullet.

Only time (and Instagram) will tell.

