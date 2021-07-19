The Rock’s ‘Big Trouser Energy’ Is A Perfect Style Solution For Huge Dudes

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a bit of a Renaissance man.

Not only is the former professional wrestler and current Hollywood leading man one of the fittest men on the planet, but he’s also one of the most thoughtful – dispensing surprisingly insightful mental health advice just as easily as he shares his high-intensity muscle-building workouts.

He’s also got great taste in Swiss watches, tequila… And trousers as well, it seems.

Jumping on Instagram to celebrate (and somewhat commiserate) starting the global press tour for his upcoming Disney flick, Jungle Cruise, the almost 2m tall, 118kg superstar looked slick and dapper in a classy pair of Dolce & Gabbana trousers. Big trouser energy, anyone?

He completed the look with a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a Corridor NYC polo, Johnston & Murphy loafers and an IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser – a surprisingly slim watch for such a huge gent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

His outfit proves that you really don’t need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to looking classy: a nice polo and some good trousers are really all you need (although being ripped like The Rock would certainly add an X factor to your sartorial stylings).

RELATED: Best Pants For Men To Polish Any Look For Work & Play

The wider cut of the trousers also gives off an impeccable retro vibe that complements the old-timey setting of Jungle Cruise, too. Love a bit of brand synergy.

Needless to say, The Rock has picked up plenty of praise for this outfit – but especially for those trousers. Some choice comments on his stylist Ilaria Urbinati’s Instagram include “so glad the skinny pants are gone”, “love a full trouser – elegance personified,” and “he’s never looked better.”

Jungle Cruise, named after the famous Disneyland ride of the same name, is set to hit theatres at the end of the month. Johnson will appear alongside other showbiz heavy-hitters like Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Want to get huge like The Rock? Check out his workouts below.

Read Next