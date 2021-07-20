Justin Bieber’s ‘Cuba-Inspired’ Shirt Is Ready To Spark A Revolution

Say what you like about Justin Bieber, but you have to admit that he’s got a fantastic taste in shirts.

He might veer out of the box (sometimes impressively, but often bizarrely) when it comes to footwear (or haircuts, or suits…) but the 27-year-old Canadian pop superstar has really been knocking it out of the park lately when it comes to slick summer shirts.

At the start of July, Bieber took to Instagram to show off a colourful Bode shirt he rocked while on vacation in Greece. If his Mediterranean holiday wasn’t enough to have lockdown-weary Australians champing at the bit, his amazing summer style certainly was – we reckon there’ll be more than just a few Aussies trying to emulate his look once summer rolls around in the Southern Hemisphere.

Now ‘The Biebs’ has shown off yet another winning warm-weather look, pairing a guayabera with some crisp linen trousers and a red paisley bandanna in a Cuban-inspired ensemble while galivanting around California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

If Bieber’s outfit wasn’t Cuban enough, the stogie certainly sealed the deal…

The guayabera is a style of men’s summer shirt popular in Cuba, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. Normally made of linen, silk, or cotton, guayaberas typically feature closely sewn pleats (called alforzas) and multiple pockets. Bieber’s example features two pockets and a swathe of thick, striped alforzas.

They’re a great summer shirting choice, as they brilliantly straddle the line between casual and formalwear. Indeed, in many countries, guayaberas are often considered formalwear and are often worn in office contexts or even to weddings.

RELATED: The Smart Casual Dress Code For Men Explained

It’s also common practice for foreign dignitaries to don guayaberas as a sign of solidarity – for example, former US presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have all worn guayaberas when visiting Central and South America.

Bieber’s been enjoying an extended summer holiday, flitting between Europe and the US along with a huge entourage including his supermodel wife Hailey, manager Scooter Braun and rising Australian hip-hop star The Kid Laroi.

RELATED: Incredible Italy Photo Shows What We Can Look Forward To When International Travel Resumes

Laroi’s latest single Stay, which features Bieber as a guest vocalist, debuted at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart and at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Now that’s worth lighting up a cigar for.

Read Next