LeBron James Rocks ‘Out Of This World’ Leather Jacket During Red Carpet Premiere

There are two basketball players widely considered to be the Greatest Of All Time: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. It’s hard to say definitely who the better player is, but it’s undeniable that both have dominated their respective eras of play more than any other player.

What’s not a hard debate is about who’s the better dresser. Because it’s LeBron. MJ’s name might sell more signature sneakers but LeBron has gradually become one of the snappiest stars in NBA history – which is saying something, considering how fashionable the NBA is these days.

Just take this outfit LeBron wore to the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy on Tuesday. ‘King James’ looked casual but dapper in a John Elliott ‘Leather Moto Jacket‘ from the LA designer’s SS2021 collection; a colourful polo and black jeans; Louis Vuitton shades and a pair of Nike x Cactus Plant Flea Market Air Force 1 sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

The addition of the jacket elevates what would otherwise be a rather understated look (especially for LeBron). It just demonstrates how valuable a good leather jacket can be in a man’s wardrobe.

This biker’s jacket seems to be one of his favourite fashion items, having previously been spotted rocking it pre-game earlier this year. Although it seems as if these days LeBron spends more time driving expensive cars than bikes…

RELATED: LeBron James Shows Off Unexpectedly Eco-Friendly 4×4 Truck

Space Jam: A New Legacy, of course, is the much-anticipated sequel to the cult 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film that saw Michael Jordan appear on-screen alongside Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Jordan was the biggest player of his day, so it only makes sense to have the sequel star the biggest player of today: LeBron James. The film is set to hit theaters in the United States on July 16th.

Read Next