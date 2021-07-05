Lewis Hamilton Finally Steps Out Wearing An Outfit Worthy Of His Greatness

Lewis Hamilton isn’t just the fastest man on the planet, but he might just be one of the best-dressed men on the planet, too.

The 36-year-old Formula One wunderkind consistently breaks boundaries not only when it comes to prowess and diversity in his sport, but also in men’s fashion. If his race record and star power didn’t already make him stand out among the grid of drivers, his love of luxury couture, bold patterns and bright colours sure does.

Not all of his looks are winning ones – this inadvertently horny shirt springs to mind – but his most recent outfit is one that’s truly befitting a man of his stature.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton shared some shots of himself waltzing around the F1 paddock on Instagram fully kitted out in a summery Casablanca Paris shirt and shorts, with some Alexander McQueen high-tops on his feet. Sehr schön.

Founded by French-Moroccan fashion heavyweight Charaf Tajer (co-founder of cult Parisian basketball brand Pigalle and previously a consultant for Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh), Casablanca Paris is quickly becoming a high-fashion heavyweight and has even been dubbed “the Hermès of Generation Z” by WWD.

Known for its luxurious materials and irreverent designs, Casablanca Paris is perhaps best known for its silk shirts, like the one Hamilton’s wearing. His co-sign is further evidence of the brand’s ascendancy and relevancy – if the fashion faithful weren’t already keeping their eyes on Casablanca Paris, maybe this will get them tuning in.

Sadly Hamilton’s performance at the Austrian Grand Prix wasn’t quite as legendary as his outfit. In an uncharacteristic turn of events, the Mercedes-AMG champ failed to net a podium, with his rival at Red Bull, Max Verstappen, taking home the gold. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and young McLaren gun Lando Norris rounded out the top 3, with Hamilton coming in at fourth.

