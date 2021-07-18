The following article was produced in partnership with Porsche Cars Australia.

When Porsche unveiled its Mission E concept car back in 2015, it immediately caused a stir. The idea that one of the world’s most pure, focused performance car manufacturers would make an electric vehicle seemed wild; almost unbelievable.

But when the Porsche Taycan first hit Australian shores earlier this year, the dream became a reality. And the reality is very, very exciting indeed. Here it was: Porsche’s very first production electric car. And what a car…

The Porsche Taycan is the newest edition to Porsche’s stable of performance cars: a four-door low-slung speedster that sits somewhere between a 911 and Panamera. It’s immediately recognisable thanks to its dramatic ‘floating’ headlights, low stance, and of course, absence of tailpipe. It’s beautiful, sure, but what’s it like to drive? Glad you asked.

Let’s not mince our words here: the Porsche Taycan is an epoch-defining vehicle. The Taycan isn’t just the world’s first true performance EV, but it’s perhaps the most exciting car to ever come out of Germany since the original 911 back in 1964. It’s just that good.