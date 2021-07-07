These $119 Sustainable Sneakers Are Perfect For Summer

Born in Brooklyn, New York, footwear brand Greats, founded in 2012, has just released a lightweight, sustainable sneaker that’s perfect for summer: The Royale Knit. A knit version of Greats’ classic Royale sneaker is 100% vegan and machine washable for easy cleaning.

Handcrafted from upcycled yarn that was made from seven recycled plastic bottles, the Royale Knit also features a premium footbed with antimicrobial properties and extra cushioning for comfort and support.

Extremely lightweight, these sneakers have a timeless silhouette that will keep you feeling fresh and looking good all summer long; plus, your conscience can rest easy knowing that Greats’ Royale Knit was made sustainably.

Oh, and the cherry on top? These incredible sneakers are only US$119!

