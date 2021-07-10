In Hollywood, they say you should reach for the stars, the sky is the limit, or any other idiom that involves shooting yourself upwards. But what can you achieve when you do the opposite and aim down?

That’s exactly what global megastar Will Smith just did, by submerging himself in the world’s deepest pool.

Taking to Instagram with a video to share with his followers, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star revealed he was at Deep Dive Dubai, a brand new attraction in the billionaire’s playground that opened its doors on July 7th 2021. With a depth of 60.02 metres/197ft, it comfortably lays claim to the crown.

What makes Deep Dive Dubai so exhilarating is that it’s not just a swimming pool that allows you to descend to unimaginable depths. It’s been modelled to resemble an underwater city, meaning scuba divers can go exploring various nooks and crannies, without needing to keep one eye on what might be swimming up behind them to eat them for breakfast.

Speaking to his followers, Will says he is “always in Dubai…and a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool, there’s something weird about it.”

He then submerges the camera underwater to show off just how deep it is, and the sculptures that can be explored.

As of yet, he hasn’t posted any footage of himself actually diving into the pool, but we wouldn’t be surprised if something cropped up in the next few days.

Deep Dive Dubai – which hold some 14 million litres of water and is heated to 30-degrees – has dethroned Deepspot, another deep freshwater pool in Poland that opened in 2020, with a depth of 45m. And, naturally, being found in Dubai, there are plenty of other attractions to it, including conference spaces, an 80-seat restaurant and a video editing bay.

The official website says:

“Explore a stunning underwater attraction that is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city. It will take several dives to explore this vast underwater city, which is filled with adventure and wonder. The pool is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure the safety of the divers. State-of-the-art lighting and sound systems create a variety of underwater moods.”

We’re not sure which would be scarier. Diving down to some serious depths, or swimming in our speedos 115-feet in the air, as you can do with the recently opened Sky Pool in London, England.

We’ll settle for Bondi Icebergs for now, thanks.

