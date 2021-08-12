‘Not Very Fast Food’: 2,000 Year Old Restaurant Reopens In Pompeii

We think of fast food as being a modern invention, but the reality is that restauranters have been serving quick, easy and cheap food for people on the go for thousands of years.

From the travelling ramen carts of shogun-era Japan to Aztec tamale vendors, fast food is almost as old as modern human history. Indeed, the development of fast food is, perhaps more than any other marker of civilisation, closely connected with the development of modern humanity.

One ancient society where fast food thrived was the Ancient Roman Empire. Fast food or street food was an absolute necessity for poor urban Ancient Romans, whose basic tenement homes did not have ovens or hearths, making cooking at home a challenge.

But despite the Roman Empire’s prominence, surprisingly little historical evidence remains around the sort of foods Ancient Romans ate, as well as the sort of eateries they frequented – which makes this discovery all the more valuable.

“An ancient Roman fast food counter that was unearthed in Pompeii last year will open to the public almost 2000 years after the catastrophic volcanic eruption that destroyed the city,” news.com.au relates.

“The ‘thermopolium’, which is Latin for ‘hot-drink counter’ and similar to a modern-day takeaway shop, was discovered under tonnes of volcanic ash in the Pompeii archaeological park in December,”