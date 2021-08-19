Ibiza Beach Scene Sends Australians Wild With Envy

You might not have known it from walking from Bondi to Bronte last weekend, but Australia is in the midst of a pandemic.
With swathes of the country locked down, with Delta case numbers continuing to grow (despite said lockdowns); with international borders decidedly closed, we’re not going anywhere anytime soon.
Hence the inevitable frustration. Not only are we gaffer taped, but there’s no end date in mind.
And – much as most of us know we should be counting our lucky stars (a glance around the world shows, for most of us, things could be a lot worse) – when you’re scrolling through Instagram and something like the following image slaps you in the face, it’s hard not to grind your molars.
View this post on Instagram
Posted by Sydney-based photographer Eugene Tan (find him on Instagram at @aquabumps), the image shows an Ibiza beach in full swing in 2019.
He captions it: “One of my brothers is in Ibiza right now, where it’s stinking hot and open for business. He keeps sending me msgs. Great!”
He adds: “I was there in 2019 and loved it. I always thought it was a party island, but I was amazed at its natural beauty. Some of the most insanely beautiful beaches of the world exist there.”
“I drank two Mojitos right where I took this photo, slept under a tree on the right around midday. All acceptable behaviour in Europe whilst on a vacay without kids! Many beach-goers are nude – so you can do it all nude if you really want!”
Finally: “I’ve never wanted to sit in a tin can for 21 hours so bad!”
The post was quick to inspire FOMO.
RELATED: Iconic Beach Scene Reveals Greek Freedom Australians Can’t Handle
Fellow Bondi-based photographer Amaury Treguer, who is from Paris, asked: “Were you naked when you slept under that tree? 🤔🤪 Miss Europe so badly atm.”
View this post on Instagram
Another Instagram user, @kevin.krautgartner, wrote: “Seems like an outstanding island.”
@boardsox, meanwhile, commented: “Sounds pretty damn good right now.”
Instagram user @nemdonnelly said: “😩😩😩😩 I want to go back ☹️ f- ck Covid !! FYI I’ve been twice and never stepped into a nightclub 🤓 but we did lunch hard !!! 🙊🤣🤣🤣.”
Another Instagram follower, @nugent737, shared an out-looking-in perspective: “We miss Australia. Hopefully one day your borders will be open again. We can travel but its a pain and there are hoops to jump through, test costs etc. The Worlds a mess.”
RELATED: ‘The 40 Year Hangover’: Ibiza Faces Biggest Challenge Yet
Another clever clogs user, @jimwozinoz, pointed out the name of the beach: Cala Saladeta.
A browse through the Cala Saladeta hashtag and geotag on Instagram will give anyone brave enough to look even more FOMO.
You’ve been warned…