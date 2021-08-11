New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn’t just a contender for the NFL’s most fashionable man, but he’s also a contender for one of the fittest.

The 32-year-old is known for his intense dedication to fitness – his athletic prowess made even more impressive by the fact that he’s also a staunch vegan. He’s also known for his iconoclastic social media presence (where he decides to type everything in Wingdings-like text). But more impressive and distinctive than either of those elements of his character is his rather unique dress sense.

A fan of big hats and lavish blazers, ‘Super Cam’ cuts a figure quite unlike anyone else in American professional sports. His latest outfit, however, is a bit of a deviation from the norm – and one that shows off just how vascular he really is.

Over the weekend, Newton shared a monochromatic photo of his latest, most summery fit yet. Wearing a simple cotton t-shirt and shorts, Newton added some flair with one of his trademark Meshika hats, a gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, a carpetbag from Artemis Design Co. and a pair of Dr Martens boots.

Shorts and lace-up boots are a bit of a wild look, but what’s even wilder is his legs. Look at those pins! Newton’s clearly quite proud of them, as evidenced by the post’s caption: “dear kids, never skip leg day”.

Despite having somewhat of a rocky start at the Pats – having been brought in to fill the void Tom Brady’s departure from the team left – Newtown’s had his contract with the East Coast team extended for another year.

Speaking of Brady, check out the subtle style slip-up he made whilst visiting the White House earlier this year – and how to avoid committing the same fashion crime yourself…

