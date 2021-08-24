Spanish Formula One Hotshot Carlos Sainz Jr. Flaunts Off Season Gains

Formula One drivers rarely get a day off. Apart from the break over Christmas, they have to remain fully dedicated to the task at hand throughout the year. While they may also get a few weeks off during the summer break to recharge their batteries, they still can’t afford to let themselves go. As we saw last year, Lewis Hamilton spent much of his off season in the gym, transforming his physique in the process.

Indeed, Formula One drivers undergo serious G-force during each race, losing kilos of sweat during the process, and so need to remain physically and mentally fit. One of the latest drivers to show his support for the cause is Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver, who currently drives for Ferrari, recently shared an image on his Instagram account of him working out, apparently seeking to gain some strength before the second half of the racing season begins.

Captioning the image: “Last days before we go racing again. Ready to get back!”, his mind is solely focused on the next race, which will take place in Belgium at the notorious Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps (from the 27th to the 29th of August 2021).

Grasping a dumbbell in each hand, Sainz appears to be performing a dumbbell overhead press, a great exercise for working the arms, shoulders and even the chest. And, due to him using dumbbells as opposed to a barbell, his core stability will be brought into play too, since the weight is isolated on each side of his body, rather than being able to be spread out if using a barbell.

He could also be seen spending time trying his hand at Zuckerboarding whilst spending time in the Balearic Islands.

Carlos isn’t the only Formula One driver to enjoy his time during the off season. Fernando Alonso, often regarded as one of the very best drivers to ever grace the tarmac, spent some time cycling to improve his cardio fitness, as did Alfa Romeo Racing’s Antonio Giovinazzi, who chose to spend his downtime in his home country of Italy.

Mick Schumacher revealed he’d been spending time lifting weights in the gym, while Russian driver Nikita Mazepin could be found hitting the treadmill. Red Bull Racing’s potential champion in waiting Max Verstappen, chose to have a bit more fun, however, hooning around on a jetski in Monaco.

Watch how Formula One drivers enjoy their off season in the video below

