This feature has been produced in partnership with Everdure USA.
From the West Coast to the East, from city to country, from Vermont to Virginia Beach – all Americans love grilling.
But not all grills are made equal. Cooking on a beautiful, high-heat charcoal grill is worlds away from your average, boring gas number. Most Americans agree that food cooked with charcoal tastes better than food cooked with gas, but gas has always been considered easier to cook with.
Until now, that is. Australian grill brand Everdure has partnered with world-famous chef and culinary pioneer Heston Blumenthal to create the Everdure 4K Charcoal BBQ: a seriously stylish and innovative piece of technology that makes charcoal cooking a breeze.
We teamed up with Jered Standing – Los Angeles-based whole animal butcher, self-described ‘burgerdaddy’ and owner/founder of Standing’s Butchery – to show just how easy cooking with charcoal is with Everdure’s magnificent 4K.
The beauty and the beast
Jered says grilling is more of an art than a science – and art’s truly the word when it comes to the Everdure 4K. The elegant grill is futuristic and beautiful to look at. Indeed, it’s the winner of numerous international design awards. Don’t be fooled by its compact dimensions, either: you can fit 25 small burgers or two whole Thanksgiving turkeys under the hood of the Everdure 4K. In short, it’s a full-blown outdoor kitchen that’s sure to get your neighbors talking.
But it’s not just pretty to look at. The Everdure 4K’s modern looks are matched only by its high-tech bona fides – it’s one of the most advanced grills on the market, whilst also being a breeze to use.
One of the big plus-sides to cooking with charcoal is that it produces far more heat than any other type of grilling. But that used to come with a big downside: it’s dirty and hard to control. Not so with the Everdure 4K.
Not only does it require a surprisingly small amount of wood to get going, but thanks to its unique airflow technology and easy-to-use touchscreen LED panel, it’s almost impossible to screw up. You don’t even need matches, lighter fluid or fire starters: just one button. Plus, it has a cool-to-the-touch exterior and auto-locking hood, making it totally safe for even the most forgetful grillmasters.
The Everdure 4K’s clever touches
Other elements that set the Everdure 4K aside from the rest of the BBQ pack include two easily adjustable airflow vents which make turning the heat up or down easy as pie; a side reloading hatch to top up charcoal and wood chips without the need to open the hood; the hood even has an internal light so if you’re grilling as the sun goes down or into the night, you’ll always be able to see what you’re doing. You don’t need to be a top-flight LA butcher like Jered to make amazing meals with this grill.
Another innovation the Everdure 4K brings to the table is connectivity. You can connect your iPhone or Android device to the grill via Bluetooth so you can wirelessly monitor your grill’s temperature, both under the hood and with temperature probes – perfect for low and slow cooking, however you prefer your BBQ. You can even set temperature alerts, so you can spend more time socialising (which, if we’re being honest, is one of the best parts of cooking outdoors).
As Jered shows, the Everdure 4K is perfect for cooking a wide range of foods. From tomahawk steaks to fresh veggies, whole roasts or even making pizza – it’s a game-changer when it comes to grilling… There’s simply nothing else quite like it.
We could sing the Everdure 4K’s praises all day, but the bottom line is this: it’s the future of charcoal cooking. Whether you’re a seasoned charcoal convert, gastronomic perfectionist or just someone who cares about eating well and enjoying a good old fashioned grill, the Everdure 4K is the perfect outdoor oven for you.
There are so many intuitive perks in the Everdure 4K, that you’ll be finding new ways to cook for a very long time – from fall to spring and everything in between.
Three reasons to love the Everdure 4K
- Clever design and high-tech touches make charcoal cooking a cinch
- Highly versatile and perfect for cooking a wide range of food
- Nice to look at as well as to use – it’s the perfect all-in-one outdoor kitchen