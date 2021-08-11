This feature has been produced in partnership with Everdure USA.

From the West Coast to the East, from city to country, from Vermont to Virginia Beach – all Americans love grilling.

But not all grills are made equal. Cooking on a beautiful, high-heat charcoal grill is worlds away from your average, boring gas number. Most Americans agree that food cooked with charcoal tastes better than food cooked with gas, but gas has always been considered easier to cook with.

Until now, that is. Australian grill brand Everdure has partnered with world-famous chef and culinary pioneer Heston Blumenthal to create the Everdure 4K Charcoal BBQ: a seriously stylish and innovative piece of technology that makes charcoal cooking a breeze.

We teamed up with Jered Standing – Los Angeles-based whole animal butcher, self-described ‘burgerdaddy’ and owner/founder of Standing’s Butchery – to show just how easy cooking with charcoal is with Everdure’s magnificent 4K.