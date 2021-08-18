‘Food Is Sex’: What Every American Needs To Understand Before Visiting France

Americans are often cast as loudmouth heathens.

It goes without saying this stereotype is rude, offensive, and – in many cases – absolutely correct.

It also goes without saying; it paints with a broad brush.

If you’d like to escape to a more detailed canvas, allow the following insight from the late chef, author and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain to sweep your mind.

In Word Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Bourdain is quoted as saying:

“In the English speaking world, there has always been a certain ambivalence about taking pleasure at the table. There has been this notion that if you take too much pleasure in your food, then it might lead to harder stuff, like sex, for instance.”

Bourdain then points out something any puritanical American tourist would do well to remember before visiting The City Of Light.

“I think the French have always understood that, yeah, hell yeah, it does lead to sex, and it should. That residual sense of food being good, food being important, food being worth waiting for, and food being worth spending time with: eating is, and should be, a joyous occasion.”

This doesn’t mean you need to keep a tazer in your pocket in case your waiter attacks you with kisses post-dessert. But it does mean you need to leave your low carb diet (if not your intermittent fasting, which the French arguably invented with their “coffee and a cigarette” ritual) at the door and learn the art of indulgence.

A recent Instagram post by Paris based photographer Patrick Colpron represents the healthy relationship the French have with food quite well.

Food for thought.

