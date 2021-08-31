Jonah Hill continues to be one of the most stylish and refreshing talents in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old comedian and actor might have built his career off the back of playing nerds and schlubs, but these days he’s a different man. In recent years he’s evolved into one of the most fashion-forward male celebrities on the planet right now, working with big-name brands like Palace, Marni and Adidas on campaigns, collaborations and exclusive collections respectively.

His latest look? Californian surfing cool. Hill took to Instagram over the weekend to show off a sun-bleached, good vibes-emanating outfit that demonstrates how slick he really is. Wearing his “favourite shirt” – a neon-patterned, very 90s cotton short-sleeve number – plus some washed-out jeans and Vans, Hill looks every inch the quintessential Californian beach bum (in a good way).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

We almost mistook him for the board builder Bear in Big Wednesday…

We say ‘bum’ because of his long hair and scraggly beard… But actually (and rather counter-intuitively), his hair and beard make him look younger than he is. It’s just a great look all around.

It seems that the only thing more viral than COVID-19 is male celebrities wearing loud shirts. It’s been one of the most consistent style trends of the last eighteen months, with everyone from Kevin Hart; athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo; and musicians like Justin Bieber all jumping on board the wave. Pun intended.

Jonah doesn’t just look like a surfer, either. He’s been taking up the sport. While one surf media outlet ribbed him over this, Hill’s response, which you can read here, was incredibly classy.

Talk about a Renaissance man.

