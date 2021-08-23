Qantas Offers Spectacular New Vaccine Incentive For Australians

Qantas is encouraging Australians to get vaccinated with a tasty new initiative. The Flying Roo is offering a bunch of prizes to fully vaccinated frrequent flyers (who are 18 and over), including (for a lucky few) a year’s worth of free flights, Accor hotel stays and BP Fuel.

Also on the table are Free Qantas Points, Status Credits and $20 flight discounts. The initiative has been launched in collaboration with Australian singer Tones and I, and is called ‘Be Rewarded.’

Qantas hopes the initiative will help get Australia out of lockdown quicker, with high vaccination rates being key to achieving this.

Qantas announced on Monday, “From tomorrow, fully vaccinated Australian-based Frequent Flyers who are 18 and over will be able to claim their reward through the Qantas App.” When you log into the app you will be faced with one of following three options (you get to pick one):

1000 Qantas points

15 status credits (which help Frequent Flyers move up between Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers)

$20 flight discount for Qantas or Jetstar

You will then be automatically entered into a mega prize draw to win a year’s worth of flights, accommodation and fuel.

Qantas says that ten “mega prizes” are floating around too, with a winner to be selected from each state and territory and two mega prize winners as part of a national TV campaign.

“Winners of ten mega prizes will receive a year’s worth of flights to take off to more than 60 destinations around Australia,” Qantas says, “with free accommodation across 345 Accor hotels, resorts and apartments (including Sofitel, Pullman, Peppers, Mantra, Mercure, Mövenpick, Novotel and Ibis) and top up their cars with free fuel from any of bp’s 1,400 service stations across the country.”

“Winners will also be able to take off to any Qantas and Jetstar international destination when borders start to open.”

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said of the initiative: “Getting vaccinated is an important step that every Australian can take that brings us that little bit closer to life as we knew it.”

“As the national carrier, we want to recognise those who have made the effort to protect themselves and the community.”

“This is one of the biggest giveaways we’ve ever done. The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry and our own Qantas Group team members means we have a clear vested interest in the success of the vaccine rollout.”

“Our crews can’t wait to get back to reuniting family and friends, taking people on holiday and putting some energy back into the whole tourism industry. For us, getting the vaccine rate up to 70 and 80 per cent means thousands of people can go back to work.”

He added: “With the Federal Government’s vaccine program ramping up across the country, now is the ideal time to say thank you to Australians for stepping up and protecting themselves and others.”

Keen? Chat to your GP, get yourself vaccinated, and download the Qantas App (via the App Store or through Google Play), use your Medicare app to access and upload your COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate, and select your reward choice.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

