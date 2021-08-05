Salt Bae Reveals ‘Spartan’ Diet Secret For Ultimate Shredding

When you’re the inspiration behind one of the most viral memes of all time, and have a subsequent global reputation to uphold, not to mention running a chain of successful (and expensive) restaurants, you’d think there’d be virtually no time to look after yourself.

But for Nusret Gökçe – aka Salt Bae, aka the Internet’s sexiest butcher – he not only looks after his own body, but he manages to keep his body fat percentage so low it boggles the mind. And now, the man himself has finally revealed his daily meal plan so that you can (potentially) get yourself a similarly shredded rig.

Taking to Instagram, Salt Bae admits that “exercise and nutrition are like fingerprints – personalised,” highlighting the fact that what works for one person may not work for the other. It’s with this in mind that you should take his meal plan with a meme-worthy sprinkle of salt.

“My daily program starts from two room temperature glasses of still water and 4 apricots. After half an hour I drink one cappuccino and then I start my workout” he claims.

Following his workout, he backs up previous videos by adding he literally does eat steak for breakfast: “After [my] workout, I eat breakfast which is 250gr steak, chickpea, lentils, beans and black rice.”

“For lunch I’m steaming any vegetables and 250gr steak. Afternoon I have a yogurt with grapes molasses, single espresso. For dinner at 9pm I eat beetroot salad and steak.”

“After dinner I drink only water. No more food.”

His diet, then, is pretty much what you’d expect: meat, with a few veggies thrown in for good measure. But it’s his insane workouts that keep his rig so insanely ripped. His workouts aren’t necessarily conventional, as he’s been seen using all manner of props such as rocks instead of traditional weights, to achieve his physique.

As mentioned earlier, don’t simply put yourself onto the same diet and expect the same results overnight. You should always consult with a health professional before making any drastic changes to your diet. However, you could at least use it as inspiration to help you to start shedding some troublesome body fat.

Watch some of Salt Bae’s most brutal workouts below

