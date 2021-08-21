Singapore Airlines Makes Flying Scoot More Attractive To Business Travellers

Singapore Airlines is integrating its corporate travel programmes under the HighFlyer brand from the 1st of September 2021.

The airline says this will provide even greater value, benefits, and options for corporate customers from businesses of all sizes, ranging from large multi-national companies to small and medium enterprises.

The main change? Singapore Airlines’ corporate travel programme currently focuses on large corporates while Highflyer is designed for small and medium enterprises. From September, they will both come under the same banner.

“With the integration, new features will be introduced while all benefits currently available in both programmes will be retained in the new HighFlyer,” Singapore Airlines announced this week.

So, if you are part of a large company that’s part of Singapore Airlines’ corporate program, nothing (really) should change. You’ll still be able to fly Singapore Airlines like normal (perhaps with a couple more benefits). But you’ll also (if you or your company choose) have greater flexibility to earn points by flying on Singapore Airlines’ budget airline Scoot.

“Participating companies will be able to enjoy preferential corporate fares, and earn HighFlyer points, for all eligible travel on both Singapore Airlines and Scoot, the two passenger airlines within the SIA Group,” Singapore Airlines says.

“This gives businesses the flexibility to choose between a full-service or low-cost offering, and enjoy convenient connections on the complementary network of destinations.”

What are the new features? The perks include more eligible booking classes for HighFlyer points accrual on non-corporate discounted flights, as well as rewards for reaching specific milestones in customer spend. Singapore Airlines will also expand the rewards catalogue for HighFlyer members, introducing more options for members to redeem with HighFlyer points.

The updated HighFlyer programme aims to make things ~smooth~. Customers of the programme will have a convenient one-stop corporate portal for booking flights, redeeming rewards, and managing their travel with ease. Eligible customers will also be able to enjoy priority services on their travel, including priority reservation waitlist and airport standby.

Additionally, Singapore Airlines is planning to introduce new HighFlyer earn and burn options with non-air partners such as hotels and car rental services, which relate to business travel needs. This, the airline says, will give customers more opportunities to earn and use their HighFlyer points.

Singapore Airlines explains: “HighFlyer, together with the SIA Group’s loyalty programme KrisFlyer, provides rewards to companies, as well as their employees, who travel on SIA and Scoot. For each eligible flight, business travellers with a KrisFlyer membership can earn miles for themselves on top of the HighFlyer points earned by their company.”

“Companies can also reward their employees by converting HighFlyer points into KrisFlyer miles. To support this, SIA has boosted the conversion rate to one HighFlyer point for one KrisFlyer mile, up from two HighFlyer points for one KrisFlyer mile.”

HighFlyer will be available in all countries and have four tiers: HighFlyer, HighFlyer Silver, HighFlyer Gold and HighFlyer Platinum. The basic HighFlyer entry tier will be free to enrol, while the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers will have annual minimum spend requirements. Enrolment can be done from the 1st of September 2021.

Current SIA Corporate Travel Programme accounts will have their contracts renewed under the new HighFlyer programme, and current HighFlyer accounts will automatically be eligible for the new benefits at the launch.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines, said: “The corporate travel segment will remain an important market for the SIA Group as we recover. With the integration of our corporate travel programmes, HighFlyer will deliver even more flexibility, benefits, and choices to this key group of customers.”

