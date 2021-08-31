Important Lesson America Can Learn From Spain’s ‘Lazy’ Attitude To Summer

Americans like to think of their nation as a paragon of progress. A place the rest of the world should admire. A place where the most medical innovations occur and a place where start ups flourish.

A place where all you need to succeed is a self help book, wifi and gumption. A place the rest of the world should just shut up and copy.

Regardless of how much truth you attribute to the above, narrow-minded caricature, what’s beyond debate, is that Americans can learn from those who do things differently.

Enter: Spain.

In the land of football and red fury, there is a great story about a famous TV presenter who refused to work in August when his cable network demanded him to, despite being offered much dinero.

The rumour goes he took a principled seat on the beach somewhere in the south of Spain, sipped a cold Cruzcampo, and raised a metaphorical middle finger.

The embodiment of the hackneyed phrase: “know your worth.”

As Northern Hemisphere summer comes to an end, we thought we’d share this simple tale, to allow our American readers to reflect, and perhaps build the courage to carve out a better work/life balance (something that studies show increases your productivity in the long run anyway), and then perhaps get to the end of next summer a little more refreshed (and with a slightly less intense case of the Sunday Seasonal Scaries).

Setting boundaries and dedicating time each week (or, in this case, each year) to look after yourself is an important aspect of self-care.

Luke Macleod, mindfulness expert and founder of Soul Alive, Australia’s first live stream meditation platform, told DMARGE learning to property switch off is a valuable skill to learn.

This is something we saw P. Diddy (and others) demonstrate earlier this year with his epic “f*ck it Friday” ritual.

That said, Macleod also told DMARGE that using drugs to put a punctuation mark on your week is not as healthy (or reliable) a method as traditional meditation.

“I’m not against having a drink or smoking etc. I enjoy a cold beer with my mates now and then. I don’t smoke, but if someone wants to do that, then that’s their choice. I do think celebrities have a responsibility to try and be mindful of what they are sharing online though.”

Food for thought. Now go enjoy the last day of summer.

If you’re interested in learning about more cultural differences between Spain and the US, check out the video below.

