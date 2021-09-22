Abu Dhabi Cancels COVID-19 Entry Testing For This Kind Of Traveller

As we drag ourselves out of the pandemic, different countries are removing restrictions at different rates.

Speaking of… Abu Dhabi, the base of airline Etihad, and capital (and second-most populous city of) the United Arab Emirates (after Dubai), recently decided to relax its entry testing policy for travellers from the United Arab Emirates.

On September the 18th, Reuters reported, “Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM said on Saturday.”

“The UAE’s capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.”

Some Twitter users have praised the decision. One man, who claims to be a model, law grad and “Dubai lounger” and who goes by Thomas Casanova on Twitter, wrote: “I love how calm abu dhabi is.”

I love how calm abu dhabi is ❤🇦🇪 — Thomas Casanova 🔥 (@iamcasanovax) September 18, 2021

He wasn’t the only one celebrating. Twitter user Maria wrote: “Life is back to normal. A real shout out the UAE government for its serious efficiency to making us feel safe. Catch me outside.”

Life is back to normal 🤎 a real shout out the UAE government for its serious efficiency to making us feel safe. Catch me outside 😃https://t.co/szs4nyG0uS — Marcia (@manyoyawrites) September 19, 2021

Others talked about how Abu Dhabi got to this point.

Abu Dhabi >620 new covid cases, down from almost 2k earlier in the summer. Vaccination hugely ‘encouraged’ and strict controls. Open again for tourism with quarantine for unvaccinated, testing for those who are. That’s how you do it. — Janine P 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🌍💙🏳️‍⚧️ (@NinaPinabudhabi) September 14, 2021

Now, all we need is for Australia to get its vaccine rates up and who knows, maybe we’ll eventually be able to do away with our two-week hotel quarantine requirement…

