Breitling’s Latest Watch Collection Is A Classic Car Lover’s Dream Come True

Breitling might be best known for its connection to aviation, but really the brand is one that appeals to gearheads of all stripes.

Of course, earlier this year, the 137-year-old brand penned a collaboration with Australia’s very own Deus, perhaps the world’s most famous motorcycle custom shop. Breitling has also enjoyed a long association with Britain’s pre-eminent luxury performance car marque, Bentley.

Their latest collaboration? Try teaming up with not one but three of America’s most influential car makers to produce a unique collection of watches that celebrate three of the most iconic muscle cars of all time. Meet Breitling’s Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection.

As the name implies, this unconventional trio of racing chronographs draws inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette C2 ‘Stingray’, the first-generation Ford Mustang, and the Shelby Cobra. Decked out in bold hues of red, green and blue respectively, these fine watches might look old-school, but just as many classic cars boast hefty modern engines under the hood, these Breitlings are anything but antiquated.

The 42 mm stainless steel cases of the Top Time Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang house the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 25, a self-winding 1/8th of a second chronograph movement with a power reserve of about 42 hours. Both watches feature a tachymeter scale and three black contrasting subdials, with the Corvette and Mustang badges taking pride of place at 12 o’clock (and also feature on the watches’ casebacks.)

Appropriately, considering the Shelby Cobra is a smaller, different sort of car compared to the C2 and Mustang, the Top Time Shelby Cobra features a slightly smaller 40mm case size and different movement: the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 41, a self-winding 1/4th of a second chronograph movement with a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. It has a white tachymeter scale and only two white contrasting subdials, with the Cobra logo enjoying a prominent position at 6 o’clock.

All three watches feature an impressive water resistance rating of up to 100m, generous dashings of Super-LumiNova to aid legibility, and comfy rally-style leather straps with a pop of colour – Breitling’s signature racing yellow – lined against the wrist.

It’s a highly appropriate collaboration. Chronographs are inextricably linked to motorsport, and the Top Time itself first hit the market in 1964, intended as a tool for professional pilots and racers. Bringing such an iconic 60s watch together with such iconic 60s automobiles just makes sense.

There’s a lot of parallels between classic cars and luxury timepieces, actually. Sure, these machines may be superseded on a technical level by modern developments, but we appreciate and love these things because of their historical merit, aesthetic brilliance, and ability to tell stories. As Breitling CEO Georges Kern has wisely said, “it’s about the journey, not the tempo… that’s true whether you’re tinkering under the hood or hitting the road for a Sunday ride celebrating these beautiful machines.”

Each watch in the Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection retails for AU$7,590 and are available at Breitling’s online boutique here.

