Irish whiskey has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in recent years, in no small part to the success of Peaky Blinders – the amber liquid being the signature drink of choice for the TV show’s impeccably well-dressed gangsters.

But Irish whiskey isn’t just a rough-and-tumble sort of drink: it’s just as refined and complex as anything out of Scotland or Japan. Indeed, the oldest licenced whiskey distillery in the world comes from Ireland: Bushmills, which was granted its licence to distil back in 1608.

Located on County Antrim’s rugged coastline – just near the famous Giant’s Causeway – Bushmills is an Irish institution and one of the finest whiskey makers on the planet. It’s one of only a handful of distilleries in the world where all of the distillation, maturation, bottling and shipping happens all under one roof, which is emblematic of Bushmills’ pursuit of perfection. Their Master Distiller, Colum Egan, is a custodian of centuries of unique whiskey-making knowledge and tradition – and now, in 2021, they’re gearing up to share more of their rarest treasures.