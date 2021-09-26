‘What Do You Mean It’s Burnt?’: Biggest Difference Between French & English Waiters Revealed

English waiters are tiresome in how polite they are. The French are radically rude. That’s the two stereotypes, anyway.

And though you should never paint with a broad brush when it comes to most things, when it comes to how French and English waiters treat their customers you absolutely can.

While English waiters can be irritatingly attentive (asking “how is everything?” just a little too much), many French waiters really and truly don’t give a rat’s ratatouille if they’ve kept you waiting or if your pizza is burnt.

A video has recently emerged on Instagram capturing the essence of this gaping cultural chasm with mirth. Posted by bilingual comedian Tatty Macleod (@tatty_macleod), it’s worth a watch.

Watch Tatty Macleod show the difference between French and English waiters in the video below

The video shows Tatty pretending to be an English waiter apologising profusely to guests, saying: “sorry to keep you waiting” and asking: “how are we?”

It then cuts to a French waiter (also Tatty) in a similar scenario, yelling at guests: “yes yes, I’m on my way, madam. I’ve seen you.”

Then she imitates a French waiter responding to a complaint about a pizza.

“What do you mean it’s burnt?”

“It’s not burnt. It’s homemade artisanal dough cooked the Italian way and this is how it comes out. It comes out charred. What do you want me to say. It’s like that.”

RELATED: Paris Local Reveals The Secret To Drinking Your Coffee The True French Way

Another follow up video explores a few more funny themes.

Some great quotes include a French waiter telling diners “no, no sorry madam, the terrace is full – for two – next to the toilets.”

Another comes when a French waiter is asked what’s in the salad.

“It’s a salad – whatever’s in a salad.”

She then mimics the response a tourist might get when they complain that a restaurant is out of steak or souffle.

“You shouldn’t come at the end of lunch service.”

As for vegans, the attitude is very Bourdain-esque.

“If you enjoy eating grass the champ de mars is opposite.”

Commenters appeared to love it, writing remarks like: “hahahaha so true” and “this truly killed me.”

Various others tagged their friends.

Though many tourists find the French style of customer service abrasive, others love how it keeps things ~real~.

Who wants to live in a fake world where the customer is always right, anyway? Unless you’re someone who needs their ego massaged at every turn, it’s a strange thing to wish for.

Food for thought.

Read Next