Emirates Unveils The Coolest Looking Livery You’ve Seen In 2021

It might seem like nothing, but flying on a special livery aircraft can make passengers feel just a little bit extra excited about getting on a plane.

Emirates seems to know this, having taken to Instagram yesterday to show off a new catchy and colourful livery which some have called the “most colourful bird in the skies.”

“Be part of the magic on your next flight with us,” Emirates wrote.

“Introducing our brand new Expo 2020 Dubai A380, debuting just in time for the opening of the world’s greatest show!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Painting an airline costs between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on the number of colours involved (smaller jets can cost less, more around $50,000 or so).

Watch the following video to see how the process works.

Watch a Boeing 777 get painted

The expo 2020 Dubai is taking place from the 1st of October 2021 to 31 March 2022, and is set to welcome millions, in the biggest event since the pandemic (it was delayed by the pandemic, hence the name ‘2020’).

The World Expo is one of the oldest and largest international events, held every five years since 1851. It’s a platform for global achievement, innovation, collaboration, and cooperation.

The Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade describes the expo as follows: “Set in the modern-day geographic crossroads city of Dubai, Expo 2020, will provide an opportunity for Australia to connect directly with global citizens to promote our culture, values, technological and economic capabilities.”

“Rescheduled to open in October 2021 due to COVID-19, Australia will participate in the next World Expo from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.”

“Australia will be among more than 190 participating countries at the Expo. Organisers anticipate over 25 million visitors to come from around the world, including large numbers from the Gulf region, South Asia and Western Europe.”

“Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, will focus on developing innovative partnerships across sectors, organisations and geographies to address global challenges in the post-COVID-19 world.”

As for liveries, Emirates isn’t the only one with picturesque planes. Watch the following video by @aviation024, to see some of the other coolest liveries in the world.

Top 5 favourite special airline liveries

Read Next