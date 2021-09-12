Having biceps so big you’re forced to go up a t-shirt size is something many men aspire to. And while it’s certainly true you need to eat the right foods in order to fuel your body and promote muscle growth, the biceps exercises you perform are equally as important.

Fortunately, you don’t need a fancy gym membership to obtain bicep peaks like Everest, as a simple set of dumbbells, combined with a range of movements, will do more than their fair share and see your arms grow in no time at all. But what movements should you be performing exactly? Allow us to introduce you to Lorenzo Roca, a fitness enthusiast who uses the TikTok platform to provide informative workout tips and tricks to wannabe workout warriors.

One of Lorenzo’s latest videos provides a complete bicep workout using just a pair of dumbbells, with a variety of exercises included to work all three parts of the muscle: short head; long head and brachialis. Breaking down which part of the bicep each movement is working, Lorenzo’s video could well be the only one you need to get yourself incredibly strong.

Check out Lorenzo Roca’s bicep building workout in the video below.

The movements included in his biceps workout are:

Waiter Curl, targets the long head – 3 sets with 10 – 15 reps per set: Hold one dumbbell in the palm of both hands at one end. Keep the upper arms close to the body and curl the dumbbell at the elbow, extending from slightly greater than a 90-degree angle and curling so that the dumbbell meets your chin.

Wide Curls, targets the short head – 3 sets with 10 – 15 reps per set: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and start with them down by your side with palms facing inwards. Curling at the elbow joint, lift the dumbbells out to your side and rotate your wrist so that your palms face forward.

Hammer Curls with slow eccentric, targets the brachialis – 3 sets with 8 – 12 reps per set: Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing inwards, and start with your arms down by your side. Keeping the palms facing inward, curl the dumbbells up from the elbow joint, until your forearms are at a 90-degree angle to the upper arms.

Bicep Curls, targets all areas of the biceps muscle – 3 sets with reps to failure per set: Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing up. Alternate curling each arm at the elbow joint until the dumbbell meets your upper arm. Keep your upper arms static during the movement, and try to avoid swinging your body for momentum.

Huge biceps await.

