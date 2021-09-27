What It Costs To Casually Rent A Private Jet & Fly Across The World

Salt Bae recently did something every nostalgic soul wishes they could do, lighting up a cigar at 40,000ft on a long haul flight (an act which we covered in detail here).

He also, however, raised an interesting question many of us might be interested in knowing the answer to.

That question? How much does it cost to fly from Dubai to London on a private jet (specifically using Jetex)?

Jetex is a private jet service, which, according to its estimated pricing list, charges customers $75,000 (or more) to charter a jet for up to 10 passengers from Dubai to London (one way).

Suffice to say internet salt sprinkling sensation and successful restauranteur Salt Bae must have more than a few spare dollars rattling around in his pockets.

Watch salt bae share what it’s like to fly from Dubai to London on an ultra-exclusive private jet in the video below

Jetex’s Dubai operation is located at the Private VIP Terminal at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Ossama Al Azem, Ground Handling Manager at Jetex FBO Dubai says of the fixed base operator: “Our flagship FBO earned the crown of ‘FBO of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the 2018 Aviation Business Awards.”

“The Jetex FBO Terminal is the biggest and most luxurious facility in Dubai and has received many nominations for its unique design. This iconic facility merges an upscale contemporary interior design with 5-star hospitality, creating a brand new experience.”

He adds: “This location ensures that all our customers receive a top-of-the-line experience. Our customers have a choice of using our first-class amenities which include the world’s first Rolls-Royce airside transfer, plush seating areas, a relaxation room with Metronaps, or a lavish cigar lounge.”

Watch Salt Bae puffing on a cigar during a recent flight in the video below

“Our knowledgeable and friendly team is always ready to deliver excellent concierge services to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Al Azem has also shared about the Jetex experience.

“At this location, we offer a range of trip support services that include fueling, security, flight planning, and so much more. Our airside team uses the latest ground handling equipment, like the Mototok Twin 7500 remote control pushback, a first in Dubai.”

“This renowned FBO is the only FBO within the MENA region to hold IS-BAH Stage 2 and Safety 1st certification from NATA. We look forward to greeting you at our Dubai FBO.”

Jetex is not the most expensive option on the market either.

According to Insider, Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G500 costs around $160,000 to fly from New York to London. We can only imagine flying from Dubai to London would cost something similar.

Either of those options sound good? Better start saving, then.

Read Next