IWC Schaffhausen’s Latest Limited Edition Watch Has Us Anything But Blue

The world’s top watchmakers regularly make a point of supporting international charities and good causes by producing limited-edition timepieces. Indeed, one of the biggest and most anticipated events for any watch aficionado is Only Watch, a biennial auction of specially produced one-off timepieces to support research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

One watchmaker that does more than most is IWC Schaffhausen. Some of the good causes they support include the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation, the Inspiration4 space mission and the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, both of which support youth education around the globe and have changed the lives of countless children.

It’s the latter foundation that’s inspired IWC’s latest limited edition model: the Pilot’s Watch Automatic Edition “Laureus Sport for Good” (ref. IW328101). The 15th Laureus special edition, this classic field watch comes with an exclusive first: in addition to the dial in the trademark Laureus blue, a blue ceramic case has been used for the first time. Not only does it look amazing, but that’s incredibly technically impressive.

Additionally, as is the long-standing tradition with the Laureus special editions, the titanium caseback of the watch features a special highlight: it’s engraved with the winning design from the drawing competition that IWC organises every year within all the programmes supported by Laureus Sport for Good. This year’s design, which features figures standing around a campfire, shoulder to shoulder, was created by 12-year-old Melissa Mejía Castilla from Colombia and is entitled “Vivir en Armonía” (Living in Peace).

It’s not just a worthy and aesthetically pleasing watch, it’s also a rather practical one. 41mm in diameter, a 120-hour power reserve, 100m of water resistance, a soft-iron inner case for protection against magnetic fields, a tough rubber and textile strap… It’s a hardy timepiece that’s capable of withstanding the rigours of any sport.

It seems somewhat gauche to be talking up the watch as opposed to the charitable venture it’s meant to support, but it’s a killer watch. Handsome and eminently wearable (unlike a lot of charity limited edition watches, which sometimes come off as kitschy or in bad taste), we reckon it’ll be a big sales winner – which is a good thing, as a portion of the sales will go to support Laureus. A win-win-win, we say.

Discover more about the good work of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation as well as more information about this inspiring timepiece here.

