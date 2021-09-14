English F1 star Lewis Hamilton may have realised “how fragile we are” during a recent collision with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix (he took to Instagram to write: “It’s days like today, I am reminded of how lucky I am”), but at least he is training with some serious firepower in the gym (or at least it appears that way).

Taking to the addictive photo scrolling platform last night, Hamilton wrote: “Gym buddy came out to the track yesterday,” alongside a photo of himself and legendary Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel, to the tune of 1,388,769 likes and counting.

Vin Diesel could be seen pointing at the plant-based Formula One driver, with his arm in a position that showed off some seriously bulging biceps and boulder shoulders.

Commenters on Instagram went predictably crazy, swooning in with Dominic Torretto references and appreciative remarks like: “Two living legends” and “you don’t need strategy when you’ve got family.”

Further comments included: “Even Vin Diesel tank top is to do with Family” and “Max: you cannot win the championship. Lewis: I’ve got family.”

Vin Diesel also posted some behind the scenes footage of his time at the Italian Grand Prix, which you can watch below.

Watch Vin Diesel at the Italian Grand Prix

Before posting this happy shot with Vin Diesel, Hamilton posted a more serious note to Instagram – a tribute to the Halo technology which kept him safe after his crash with Max Verstappen, which occurred during a race won by Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo.

“It’s days like today, the post read. “I am reminded of how lucky I am. It takes a millisecond to go from racing to a very scary situation. Today someone must have been looking down, watching over me! My necks a bit sore as the adrenaline wears off – it was a bit of a hit on the head, so naturally I have one big headache but I’m doing okay!”

“The halo stopped the crash from being a lot worse and I’m incredibly grateful to all those that work to make our cars and racing safer. TeamLH … the support I receive from you keeps me pushing and fighting. I’m so thankful for each and everyone of you, you are truly the best. Still we rise!”

Probably a good moment to stop and appreciate, family, then.

