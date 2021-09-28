Porsche’s Best-Selling Car Model Set To Be Axed By 2024

What’s Porsche’s most popular car? Is it the iconic 911? The spirited Boxster? The luxurious Panamera? Or maybe even the Cayenne SUV?

Nope, it’s actually the Porsche Macan, Porsche’s crossover SUV and the cheapest model in the Stuttgart marque’s lineup. When the Macan first hit the market in 2014, it immediately caused a stir. Not because it was an SUV – the Cayenne had already opened that door (or can of worms, depending on your perspective) – but because of its punchier price point and impressive performance credentials. Both the public and press were enamoured with the thing.

The Macan is now Porsche’s best-selling car. Indeed, in 2019, Porsche sold more Macans in the US than 911s, 718s, Panameras and Taycans combined. It’s emblematic of how crossovers have taken over the car market in recent years, as well as how much Porsche has changed as a brand.

But in some rather intriguing news, Porsche has revealed that the Macan as we know it isn’t long for this world – with big changes on the way for the rest of the Porsche marque.

In an interview with Autocar, Sebastian Staiger, Manager of Porsche’s Complete Vehicle/Chassis division and the man in charge of the Macan’s future, reveals that Porsche plans to completely replace the current Macan range with a new electric-only model range in just three years time.

“There are several limiting factors in a vehicle project. One of these factors, of course, is legislation. Emission laws are another limiting factor. Today, no final decision has been taken, but we assume that 2024 will be the year,” Staiger relates.

This, of course, fits into Porsche’s company-wide plan to ensure at least 80% of all its vehicles sold globally will be either partially or fully electric by 2030 – but it’s surprising that Porsche is so willing to kill its golden goose in pursuit of electrification. It’s a ballsy move.

For those worried that the 911 faces the chopping block, don’t fear: Porsche confirmed earlier this year that there are no plans in the works for an electric version of the 911 and that it will be the last Porsche model to be electrified, CNBC reports.

“The 911 is our icon. We will continue to build the 911 with a combustion engine… The concept of the 911 doesn’t allow a fully electric car because we have the engine in the rear. To put the weight of the battery in the rear, you wouldn’t be able to drive the car,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has told reporters.

Porsche currently has only one fully electric car in its range: the Taycan sedan. Additionally, the Panamera sedan and Cayenne SUV are also available as plug-in hybrids (PHEV) – but the 911, Boxster/Cayman and Macan ranges all remain petrol-only… At least for now.

