Shawn Mendes Kicks Off 2021’s Next Men’s Style Trend With ‘Unconventional’ Jacket Look

After a fairly subdued couple of months (hell, years at this stage) thanks to The Spicy Cough, it seems that we’re finally getting back into the swing of things when it comes to big arts and culture events – overseas, at least.

The return of the red carpet has also seen celebrities return to form when it comes to their fashion exploits. In the last two weeks alone we’ve had the Venice International Film Festival, the Met Gala, the MTV VMAs and New York Fashion Week, which have all seen some truly eye-catching celebrity outfits.

One celeb that’s relished the chance to get back into the swing of things has been Shawn Mendes. The 23-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter and heartthrob has always been a rather crisp dresser who’s not afraid to push the boundaries, and his latest sartorial styling is no exception.

Accompanying his girlfriend, singer and actress Camilla Cabello, to the 2021 Met Gala, Mendes looked very rock-and-roll in a leather blazer, black jeans, two belts, suspenders and sans shirt. Not only is leather a very weird choice for a suit blazer, but wearing one without a shirt? Madness… Like Slash on a summer holiday.

He’s not the only one who’s pulled this look off in recent weeks. Some of the celebs caught doing the same include rising Australian hip-hop star The Kid Laroi and pop-punk phenom Machine Gun Kelly.

Of course, there’s a long and proud history of male musicians taking their tarps off as part of their signature look. Iggy Pop’s been doing it since the 70s (he still does it, despite the fact he’s pushing 80 – mad respect). Other shirt-phobic performers have included Billy Idol, Anthony Kiedis, Sid Vicious, Morrissey and 2Pac.

RELATED: Shirtless Russell Westbrook Remains The NBA’s Most Stylish & Swole Unit

We don’t see this trend really taking off Down Under, however, especially as we’re moving into warmer weather. A leather jacket is sticky enough when you’re wearing a shirt but on bare skin? That’s madness. Imagine Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett dancing around on stage wearing nothing but some jeans and a Schott motorcycle jacket…

This tarps-off trend isn’t even the most eye-catching men’s fashion trend we’ve spotted during this awards show season. Another break-out trend has been male celebrities men wearing skirts and dresses – more on that phenomenon here.

Read Next