When your strength goal is to get as physically fit as someone like Australian movie star Chris Hemsworth, it can sometimes feel like you’re pissing into the wind.

But get yourself the right tools (and turn around and face the other direction), and results could flow naturally – as some photos DMARGE just stumbled across, posted by Hemsworth’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi, attest.

Taking to Instagram way back in February, Zocchi was keen to show off the positive outcomes of some users of the Centr training app – developed by Chris, Luke and a number of other fitness and nutrition specialists, and the same one a very optimistic DMARGE correspondent tried for himself.

The photos show what the ‘Average Joe’ can achieve if they follow similar workouts to those used by the Australian poster boy himself. While no one looks exactly like Chris Hemsworth himself by the end, the photos show you can make a remarkable impression on your physique if you commit to the right training.

While the first picture is an anomaly (this guy isn’t quite an Average Joe – it’s Chris’ stunt double for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, Bobby, looking decidedly ripped), the rest of the photos show what more regular Centr users might hope to achieve during a period of using the app.

Trainer Luke says himself in the comments Bobby’s transformation took place “over 12 weeks.” And hey: he still benefitted greatly from the program.

As for the other users, no specific time frames are given on the images, but a closer look at the comments sheds some light on how long it took.

“I’m the dude in pic 4. Did that in about 8 – 10 weeks.” “I’m pic 3. Those are about 5 months apart.”

Scroll through the photo series to see their results.

Some other Instagram users are less than convinced, arguing that there could be no way the results could have been achieved without the use of performance-enhancing drugs. But hey: you can never please everyone (plus, as we have previously investigated, it’s impossible to tell someone is on steroids for sure simply from a photo).

Of course, it should be said that curling some dumbbells and hitting the treadmill aren’t solely responsible for the results you see in the photos. A proper meal plan is also required to give you protein, carbohydrates and fats, which the body uses to turn into muscle and to shed body fat. If you want to know how to eat like Chris Hemsworth, to go in tandem with working out like him, check out my personal experiences.

The takeaway here is that no goal should be seen as unattainable. Yes, Chris has an incredibly enviable rig, but if you commit yourself to a serious workout routine and have a meal plan to back it up, you too could see a serious transformation in just a few months.

Watch how to get huge like Chris Hemsworth in the video below

