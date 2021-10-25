This $148 Shirt Is As Soft And Warm As A Blanket

World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that’s created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.

Outerknown has just gotten their best selling Blanket Shirt – the softest, most sustainable shirt ever made – back in stock. Crafted with organic cotton and corozo nut buttons, the Blanket Shirt is rugged, warm, and extremely soft.

The Blanket Shirt comes in 42 different colours, including solid block colours and plaid patterns, and is only US$148! The versatile shirt will be a perfect addition to any closet as it can be worn as a shirt, layered over a tee, or worn as a jacket on warmer days. But, you’d better hurry because it’s already starting to sell out again!

Why buy the Outerknown Blanket Shirt?

Versatile shirt; can be styled many different ways

Great selection of colours available

High quality and sustainbly made

$148.00 – Buy from Outerknown