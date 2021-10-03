The One Boeing Aircraft Seat You Really Don’t Want To Get Stuck In

Boeing’s new anti flight collision technology has some social media users ~concerned~.

The technology, which is currently being tested, has sparked fears it could mildly irritate passengers if and when it becomes commercialised.

Great idea but the placement might be a tad enoying for passengers. — Nigel Stretch (@nigel_stretch) September 17, 2021

“Great idea but…might be a tad [sic] enoying,” one Twitter user wrote.

On Facebook, one wrote: “The pax at the row in front and behind on a night flight…” followed by a GIF of a nightclub’s flashing lights.

Amid much praise for its environmental bonafides, others commented: “That is the stupidest thing I’ve seen today. Leave the anti-collisions alone and make the flash pattern more similar to the old strobes” and “It looks like it occupies a window. Hopefully at booking this seat will be noted as not having a window” (to which one user replied airlines could “make it the flight attendant seats for TO and landing”).

“What about flying through fog? That will blind the passengers in neighbouring windows.”

“We’re testing a new low profile anti collision light system on the 2021 #ecodemonstarator in partnership with @Alaska air,” Boeing wrote on its Instagram story last week. The airlines also posted a series of videos, which you can watch below, which show the lights in action.

Watch Boeing test its new anti-collision technology below

“Tested in a flight test window. These lights are designed to fit within the fuselage and topped with a low profile cover,” Boeing added.

Fuselage is the central portion of the body of an airplane, designed to accommodate the crew, passengers, and cargo.

Collision lights are important, according to AeroSavvy, because “there are a lot of airplanes in the sky; especially near busy airports.”

“It’s important for pilots to see other aircraft in the sky and on the ground. Anti-collision lights help make airplanes easy to spot, even several miles away.”

Benefits of the new LED anti-collision light system, according to Boeing, include:

reduced drag to improve fuel efficiency

provide 360 degree visibility

better protect the lights

The impact it might have on passengers remains unclear. Would it be someone’s window? Or simply a part of the fuselage where no one sits? Even if no one sits there, it appears the flashing could potentially be seen by nearby passengers if they were to have their window shades open.

Photos from Getty Images suggest it may be in front of a passenger seat – the one with the exit row leg room.

Alaska Airlines blog writes of the technology: “Low-profile anti-collision light – an aircraft body needs to be as streamlined as possible – anything sticking out creates drag and reduces efficiency.”

“Anti-collision lights currently are located on the top and bottom of the fuselage and stick out so they can be easily seen.”

“A low-profile light is being tested with a new lens so the light doesn’t stick out as far but can still be easily seen. This design also moves the electronics from outside to inside the aircraft, improving the light’s reliability.”

