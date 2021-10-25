Dan Bilzerian Shows Off Ferrari ‘Clown Car’ Worth More Than Your Salary

Dan Bilzerian, the so-called ‘King of Instagram’, has one of the most voluminous car collections on the planet.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, amateur poker player, modern-day Hugh Hefner – and now published author, with his semi-autobiographical self-help book The Setup having finally hit shelves this year – owns millions of dollars worth of cars. It’s quite an eclectic collection too, ranging from late model Bentleys and Rolls-Royces to off-road buggies and even classic cars like his AC Shelby Cobra.

His latest whip, however, is easily the most wacky. Last week, Bilzerian took to his Instagram story to show off his latest ride: a pint-sized Ferrari roadster. The muscle-bound bon vivant, seen eating a whole steak dinner on a plate behind the wheel, looked positively ludicrous. It’s like the world’s most expensive clown car.

Specifically, the car is a 3/4-size replica of a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa made by British firm (appropriately) called The Little Car Company. The ‘Testa Rossa J’ actually qualifies as an official Ferrari product, thanks to The Little Car Company’s close collaboration with the Maranello marque. Boasting a hand-beaten aluminium body and a bang-on scaled-down recreation of the original’s chassis developed using original blueprints supplied by Ferrari’s Classiche Department, this isn’t just some hokey replica car.

As Top Gear relates, “the paint and leather are the same stuff Ferrari uses on its road cars, the steering wheel is by Nardi, the brakes by Brembo, the tyres by Pirelli, the suspension (which was signed-off by proper Ferrari test drivers at Fiorano, no less) by Bilstein and the pedals are nicked from the F8 Tributo. You get handmade wire wheels as standard, but you can upgrade to proper Borranis if you like.”

Powered by an electric motor, the Testa Rossa J makes around 12kW and has a top speed of 60km/h. With prices starting at around US$108,000, they’re hardly cheap (although much cheaper than buying a full-scale 250 TR, it must be said – a 250 TR sold for an incredible $US39.8 million back in 2014).

In short, it’s the perfect big boy’s toy… Or little boy’s toy, as the case may be. We’ll let you be the judge of which one Bilzerian is.

